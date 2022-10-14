ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Do research before choosing senior living facility

Choosing the best senior living facility for a loved one can be an intimidating task. It is important to find a place that both the senior and their family are comfortable with, knowing that they will be in the most caring hands with the best services to tend to their needs,
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out

Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

LGBTQ+ Complex Studio West 117 Opens First Phase With Gala Weekend

For more than 2 ½ years, we’ve been hearing tantalizing stories about Studio West 117, a complex of LGBTQ+-oriented businesses, organizations, entertainment venues, athletic facilities and event spaces, taking over the old Phantasy Nite Club complex and the surrounding area. Now it will host the grand opening of the first phase of its extensive “sustainable ecosystem,” with a series of events this weekend from Friday October 21-Sunday October 23 to celebrate the opening of the Fieldhouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights bids fond farewell to Parks & Rec Director Joe McRae, heading to county Board of Health

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- While there have been some departures in the new city administration, the latest was a particularly tough one for Mayor Kahlil Seren. After seven years of running the City Parks and Recreation Department, director Joe McRae moved on this week to take over as the chief administrative officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

City, state officials unveil Martin's Run Wetland restoration

LORAIN — Limiting algae blooms and flooding on Lorain’s west side are just some of the benefits expected from a completed wetland project unveiled by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Monday. The project is the first H2Ohio initiative completed in Lorain County, and joins the more...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wolfs create Simon Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence

A local family and its foundation donated $1.5 million to create a new endowed chair at University Hospitals to advance cardiovascular care and research. Jane S. and James B. Wolf, Jr., and the Wolf Family Foundation recently created the Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence, in recognition of the commitment, care and leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs, and University Hospitals chief scientific officer, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept

Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000. Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log […]
OBERLIN, OH

