Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Do research before choosing senior living facility
Choosing the best senior living facility for a loved one can be an intimidating task. It is important to find a place that both the senior and their family are comfortable with, knowing that they will be in the most caring hands with the best services to tend to their needs,
Earn while you learn with community college program
Homa Bash shows how one local community college is helping students graduate debt-free — and even finding ways to pay them while they go to school.
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out
Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.
North Olmsted police ask home-alone seniors to sign up for ‘Are You Ok?’ program
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Seniors in North Olmsted who live alone and are looking for an added level of attentiveness to their well-being in the community are encouraged to participate in the North Olmsted Police Department’s “Are You Ok?” program. “The program is primarily for elderly people...
coolcleveland.com
LGBTQ+ Complex Studio West 117 Opens First Phase With Gala Weekend
For more than 2 ½ years, we’ve been hearing tantalizing stories about Studio West 117, a complex of LGBTQ+-oriented businesses, organizations, entertainment venues, athletic facilities and event spaces, taking over the old Phantasy Nite Club complex and the surrounding area. Now it will host the grand opening of the first phase of its extensive “sustainable ecosystem,” with a series of events this weekend from Friday October 21-Sunday October 23 to celebrate the opening of the Fieldhouse.
$15.5 million renovation underway for Agora Theater complex
Nearly 50 market-rate apartments as well as renovated office and restaurant spaces are expected at the Agora Theater complex.
spectrumnews1.com
CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
Cleveland Heights bids fond farewell to Parks & Rec Director Joe McRae, heading to county Board of Health
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- While there have been some departures in the new city administration, the latest was a particularly tough one for Mayor Kahlil Seren. After seven years of running the City Parks and Recreation Department, director Joe McRae moved on this week to take over as the chief administrative officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
Chronicle-Telegram
City, state officials unveil Martin's Run Wetland restoration
LORAIN — Limiting algae blooms and flooding on Lorain’s west side are just some of the benefits expected from a completed wetland project unveiled by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Monday. The project is the first H2Ohio initiative completed in Lorain County, and joins the more...
Richmond Heights takes step toward ensuring repairs to 444 Richmond Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is taking steps to ensure that its apartments get in -- and remain in -- tip-top shape. During Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) City Council Safety Committee meeting, a piece of legislation pertaining to lighting outside apartment complexes was passed on to a full council vote.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wolfs create Simon Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence
A local family and its foundation donated $1.5 million to create a new endowed chair at University Hospitals to advance cardiovascular care and research. Jane S. and James B. Wolf, Jr., and the Wolf Family Foundation recently created the Daniel I. Simon, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence, in recognition of the commitment, care and leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs, and University Hospitals chief scientific officer, and the Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, according to a news release.
coolcleveland.com
SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept
Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A search is underway for a missing Princeton University student from Cleveland who was last seen early Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall, according to an alert sent to the university community in New Jersey on Monday.
Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000. Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log […]
Solon council OKs contract with liquidators to auction items at city-owned house
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to enter into a contract with Great Finds Estate Liquidations of Strongsville to dispose of or auction items remaining at a city-owned house at 34245 Bainbridge Road. The house is one of several properties the city has acquired along Bainbridge...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Aurora Hollywood Casino relocation, expansion plan cleared for final vote from city council
The new Hollywood Casino Resort has been cleared for a final vote by the Aurora City Council.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints 3 to city's civilian police review board
CLEVELAND — With police reform continuing to be a priority in his administration, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced three appointments to the city's civilian police review board (CPRB). New members Brandon Brown and Billy Sharp were sworn in, while current member Kenneth Mountcastle was appointed to a four-year...
Comments / 0