Are You Brave Enough to Walk Through a Michigan Corn Maze?
Does anyone remember the Stephen King movie "Children of the Corn?" This movie came out in 1984 and to this day, I will never ever walk or run into a Michigan corn maze. 1. I can't find my way out. 2. I don't like anything taller than me. (corn) 3....
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Could Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home Solve Michigan’s Housing Crisis?
The future is now! What a time to be alive in a world where nearly anything and everything can be manufactured on a 3D printer. Everything from artificial limbs to meat can be 3D-printed and yes, that also includes homes. In one of the first steps to utilizing such technology...
Michigan This Weekend: Music, Mead & More
It's shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be out-and-about in Mid-Michigan! Here are a few things you can get into within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. several of them rather close by. Legend of Sleepy Howell. Howell's Scofield City Park hosts three rounds of drive-thru trick-or-treating...
Is it Legal to Use Fireworks on Halloween in Michigan?
Over the last week or so, I've noticed a few of the permanent fireworks stores have been open for business. There also have been cars in the parking lot. Are people really buying fireworks for Halloween? And is it even legal to use fireworks around Halloween?. The Fireworks Law in...
5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations
I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches
It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
3 Michigan Metros Rank Among America’s Top 30 Migraine Hotspots
If you don't get migraines, chances are you know someone who does (or at least thinks they do). Turns out Michigan is home to three metropolitan areas that experts say are among America's top 30 migraine hotspots. Here's how the renowned Cleveland Clinic defines migraines:. A migraine is much more...
Open Letter To Michigan Homeowners: Let Young Adults Trick or Treat
I remember exactly where I was the day Halloween died for me. October 31st, 2010 in Rochester Hills, MI. It was on this date that my brother and his wife returned to my parent's house after only being gone for 10 minutes and told me that they were turned away by 5 houses in a row all saying the same thing: "You're TOO OLD to be trick or treating. This is for kids!"
Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?
Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Should Michigan Allow People to Get Married Without an Officiant?
It has been a year today since Blink 182's Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. In episode two of the latest season of The Kardashians, the audience is taken on a trip back to the past when Kourtney Kardashian (now Barker) was planning her dream wedding to Travis Barker. Ultimately,...
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
[WATCH] 7 of the Scariest Movies Set in Michigan
1. Barbarian - Detroit. The movie Barbarian is about a young woman who travels to the city of Detroit for a job interview. She gets to her Airbnb rental to find that the house has been double-booked by a creepy man. According to IMDb,. "Against her better judgment, she decides...
The Best Places For Snow Blower Tune Up In Mid Michigan
Today we are supposed to get some light snowfall. It seems pretty early in the season for snow, but it is Michigan. While my wife and I continue to house hunt, I will be living vicariously through you. I love homeownership because of the maintenance that comes with owning a home. I love to do spring cleanup, mow, trim, fall cleanup and of course, snow blowing.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Two Guys From Michigan Visit Alcatraz: Here’s What They Saw
There are a number of famous prisons in the country: Sing-Sing, Leavenworth, Folsom Prison, Attica, San Quentin, Riker’s Island…..but the most famous, legendary, talked-about prison was Alcatraz. Alcatraz was where the famous and infamous gangsters, mobsters, and criminals were sent: Al Capone, Robert Stroud (the Birdman of Alcatraz),...
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
