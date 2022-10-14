Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Related
Total ticket sales for Mariners’ home playoff games higher than any other MLB team in postseason
Ticket company StubHub announced Friday that ticket sales for Mariners’ home games during the American League Division Series outpace those of any other active team in the postseason. Saturday’s Game 3 matchup between the Mariners and the Houston Astros is the highest-selling Division Series game. According to StubHub,...
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 3 today?
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
All the facts and figures to know from the Astros' 18-inning win
Houston secured a series sweep on Saturday after one of the longest games in playoff history.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Mariners down 0-2 in series, Washington taxpayers down hundreds of millions
(The Center Square) – As the Seattle Mariners head into the third game of a five game series down 0 to 2 Saturday, Washington state Taxpayers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the last several decades to make that possible. The Center Square used widely reported numbers...
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played 18-inning marathon ALDS game with broken thumb, torn hand ligaments
The Seattle Mariners showed plenty of heart in their 18-inning ALDS-ending loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but one player in particular showed a next level of toughness. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters after the game that he had been playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments...
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Click2Houston.com
2022 MLB Postseason: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play in the ALCS
HOUSTON – The Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros will play against either the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees. Astros will start the series at home on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on TBS. If...
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Coyotes vs Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Coyotes (+310) Maple Leafs (-400) The Arizona Coyotes are headed to Scotiabank Arena on Monday where they will play the Toronto Maple Leafs. The odds on this game have Arizona at +310 and Toronto is coming in at -400. The total is 7. The Arizona Coyotes will look...
NHL・
Dodgers: 'World Series or Bust' Doesn't Ring True to LA President Andrew Friedman
The Dodgers lost in the NLDS after a historic regular season, and while some say that makes the 111 wins meaningless, L.A. president Andrew Friedman disagrees.
Doc's Sports Service
Anaheim Ducks vs New York Rangers Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ducks (+165) Rangers (-200) Madison Square Garden is the location where the New York Rangers will take on the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The moneyline on this matchup has Anaheim at +165 while New York is priced at -200. The total is set at 6. The Anaheim Ducks...
Astros' Correa to Play in Puerto Rican Winter League
Houston Astros prospect J.C. Correa will continue an already long season in Puerto Rico.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 10/16/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Progressive Field is where the Cleveland Guardians will compete against the New York Yankees on Sunday in Game 4 of their series. The starting pitchers are expected to be Gerrit Cole and Cal Quantrill. As a team, the New York Yankees are knocking in 5.0 runs per outing, which is...
Doc's Sports Service
Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Atlanta Braves are traveling to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday where they will go up against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their series. The starting pitchers are expected to be Charlie Morton and Noah Syndergaard. As a team, the Atlanta Braves are scoring 4.9 runs per contest,...
Doc's Sports Service
Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Hurricanes (-163) Kraken (+138) The Carolina Hurricanes are en route to Climate Pledge Arena on Monday where they will take on the Seattle Kraken. The moneyline on this contest has Carolina at -163 while Seattle opens at +138. The over/under is set at 7. The Carolina Hurricanes had...
Comments / 0