San Diego, CA

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Padres To NLCS "That 7th Inning Was Like Nothing I've Ever Been A Part Of"

"We needed to do it here in front of these fans because they deserve it." Legends were born at Petco Park on October 15th, 2022. Following an upset of the highly favored Dodgers that send the San Diego Padres to their first NLCS since 1998, Josh Hader, Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth discussed an epic thriller and a surreal seventh inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game Times Announced

The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2009 and will face the San Diego Padres. The first two games will at Petco Park and will begin on Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. with Game 2 on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. The NLCS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
True Blue LA

Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Picks - Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos 10/16/2022. The Denver Broncos travel to Los Angeles, CA to face the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15PM EST at SoFi Stadium. Indian Cowboy is one of the most watched and popular oddsmakers/handicappers in the Country and on Youtube. IC has been Oddsmaking for 20 years and these videos are for entertainment and complimentary selections regarding his Odds on upcoming games. He offers 1 free selection per day via his daily video. IC's free selections are well known for being one of the best in the country and does an extra live show usually every day. IC makes premium selections which can be purchased on doc sports at this link - https://www.docsports.com/cappers.html?cap_id=21.
LOS ANGELES, CA

