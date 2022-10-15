Read full article on original website
Related
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight
Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
Chase Elliott comments after he shooed away NASCAR TV camera
Chase Elliott was frustrated after the Charlotte Roval; NASCAR driver reflects on his actions. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the playoff cut race for the Round of 12, eliminating four playoff drivers. Chase Elliott is the most popular NASCAR driver....
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bubba Wallace gets in shoving match with Kyle Larson after hard crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in a heated confrontation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Sunday's South Point 400, with Wallace losing his temper after Larson ran him into the wall leading to Wallace wrecking Larson. The two then got into a shoving match in the infield. Coming...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
GOLF・
Kid Rock Reveals Who He’s Rooting for at NASCAR’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
With NASCAR’s South Point 400 set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (October 16th), Kid Rock is announcing who is rooting for in the upcoming race. In his latest Instagram post, Kid declared he was rooting for #99 Daniel Suárez and #1 Ross Chastain. “Let’s go #99!” he declared. “Who will be tuning in to watch my boys #99 Daniel Suárez in the Kid Rocks Honky Tonk Car and the #1 Ross Chastain in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge car today? I will be def cracking a cold one and cheering them both on!”
Bubba Wallace attacks Kyle Larson: Vegas NASCAR Crash (Video)
Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR rolled into Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile hosted the opening race in the round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the Bubba Wallace vs Kyle Larson video below. On lap 95, Wallace was in a...
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Shoves Kyle Larson After Wreck During South Point 400
Coming down the front straightaway, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson got into one another, and… The post NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Shoves Kyle Larson After Wreck During South Point 400 appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster
If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Live updates, highlights, results for 2022 South Point 400
Of the more than 30 drivers competing full-time for the Cup Series championship, eight now have a shot at the coveted Bill France Cup. Soon enough that number will be four, and the process of determining who those four will be begins this weekend. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway opens...
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Sporting News
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for Las Vegas playoff race
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs make a stop in Sin City this weekend. The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has tended to excite in recent years with some wild events. Brad Keselowski's dramatic last-lap comeback to beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014 is one of the top examples. The site has become a West Coast jewel in the series.
Statement from NASCAR President Steve Phelps on Kurt Busch
“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete. He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.” -- Steve Phelps, President, NASCAR.
NBC Sports
Vegas Cup playoff race results, points standings
Las Vegas points, results: Joey Logano claimed the first spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, beating Ross Chastain for a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver, who won the 2018 championship, advanced to the title round for the fifth time with his third victory this season and the 30th of his career.
NBC Sports
Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Xfinity playoff drivers get the first chance to lock themselves in next month’s championship race on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Eight drivers remain in the playoffs. They are vying for the four spots in the Nov. 5 title race at Phoenix.
Sporting News
NASCAR lineup at Las Vegas: Starting order, pole for 2022 playoff race
The first four NASCAR Cup Series playoff races this year were won by non-playoff drivers. Since then, playoff drivers have picked up wins in the next two races to keep their postseasons alive. Chase Elliott won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega and Christopher Bell followed that up with a win...
NASCAR: A.J. Allmendinger’s unexpected role in growing partnership
A.J. Allmendinger is set to carry primary sponsorship from CELSIUS in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A.J. Allmendinger wasn’t originally supposed to compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but plans changed. Set...
racer.com
Sims fitting comfortably into Cadillac GTP seat
Alexander Sims is an established works driver, boasting a resume stacked with experience in Formula E and sports cars for BMW and, most recently, Corvette Racing. But he had never competed in the top prototype class. That’s set to change because the 34-year-old London native was recently announced as a...
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
Autoweek.com
Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years
Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
NBC Sports
Hailie Deegan focused on goals in Xfinity debut
LAS VEGAS — Even with all her preparation, Hailie Deegan admitted to some nerves before she climbed into the No. 07 Ford on Friday for SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt to mark her Xfinity Series debut. Deegan, who spent more than a dozen hours on a simulator...
Comments / 0