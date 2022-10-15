Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Stewart upset with NASCAR's penalty, 'super glad' he's at NHRA event rather than playoff race
Tony Stewart has a beef with NASCAR in response to the penalties levied on one of his drivers and crew chiefs this week after controversy at the Charlotte Roval.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to shocking Kurt Busch announcement
NASCAR star driver Kurt Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after suffering a concussion in a wreck during qualifying back in July. Despite his attempts to return several different times this season, Busch will not be returning for the rest of the NASCAR season and is stepping away from full-time competition in 2023.
Herbst Finishes 18th at Las Vegas
Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team overcame a spin in qualifying to finish 18th in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native started at the rear of the field in 36th place after saving his car from hitting the wall during Friday night’s qualifying session. He made forward progress from the wave of the green flag, reaching the top-20 by lap 23. After finishing 16th in each of the first two stages, Herbst restarted 10th for the final stage, his best position of the day. He stayed in the top-10, working his way as high as sixth, before pitting under green on lap 144. During that stop, the No. 98 Monster Energy team was called for a safety violation and Herbst fell off the lead lap after serving the drive-through penalty. He was unable to get his lap back the rest of the way and took the checkered flag 18th.
Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas
Hailie Deegan talked about her successful Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas, where she finished 13th, and also took a shot at drivers in the Truck Series. The post Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Trevor Bayne Faints During Interview After Xfinity Las Vegas Race and Describes Moment as ‘Weirdest Experience’
Trevor Bayne experienced a scary moment after the Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas when he fainted during the middle of his postrace interview. He later described what happened. The post Trevor Bayne Faints During Interview After Xfinity Las Vegas Race and Describes Moment as ‘Weirdest Experience’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Kurt Busch Announces Major Career Decision
Kurt Busch announced a major career decision on Saturday morning. The NASCAR legend revealed that he's shutting down for the remainder of the season and will not compete for the Cup Series championship in 2023. Busch revealed his plans from his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the home...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick set to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after 2023
Kevin Harvick has indicated he will leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 NASCAR season, per Gene Haas. Who would be a good replacement for the No. 4 car?
MLB・
racer.com
Goble rebounds to flag-to-flag TA2 West win in Utah
Race two of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) concluded with Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang capturing his second win of the 2022 season. After brake issues while leading derailed his fight for a win in yesterday’s race one, Goble led from green flag to checkers, dominating the event to take the top step of the podium in a caution-free race.
Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR's title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We're racing for a championship! Let's go!" Logano screamed...
racer.com
Ashley, Capps, Enders, Arana Jr. take critical NHRA Texas Nationals wins
Justin Ashley and Erica Enders extended their respective points leads with wins in Top Fuel and Pro Stock while Funny Car winner Ron Capps pulled up to points leader Robert Hight’s bumper with another win, and Hector Arana Jr. looked like a season regular in winning Pro Stock Motorcycle to bring the Texas NHRA FallNationals to a roaring conclusion.
NASCAR: A.J. Allmendinger’s unexpected role in growing partnership
A.J. Allmendinger is set to carry primary sponsorship from CELSIUS in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A.J. Allmendinger wasn’t originally supposed to compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but plans changed. Set...
racer.com
INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision
Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
racer.com
Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream
The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
Autoweek.com
Josh Berry Goes from Xfinity Underdog to Top Dog at Vegas
Josh Berry came into Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race below the Playoff cutoff. With his win, Berry is locked into the Xfinity Playoff Final 4. The victory is Chevy’s 500th all-time win in the series. Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports...
racer.com
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
racer.com
Last to first for Trans-Am West's Holden at Utah Motorsports Campus
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship had a thrilling first race at the Utah Motorsports Campus doubleheader, with TA2 points leader Jeff Holden driving his No. 11 RELAXandCBD.com/Dakota Lithium/Mid Valley Transmission Camaro from last place to earn his third win of the 2022 season. In addition to celebrating his hard-fought victory, Holden extended his points lead over Ken Sutherland and earned a solid starting position for tomorrow’s race two.
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
fordauthority.com
No. 2 Nascar Ford To Start Second At Las Vegas Fall 2022 Race
While his time came just short of earning the pole position, Austin Cindric will take the green flag from second place in the No. 2 Nascar Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cindric wheeled the No. 2 Ford around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in 29.302 seconds at 184.288 mph....
racer.com
An Xfinity Series fall Vegas two-in-a-row for Berry and JRM
Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports driver may need to expand that profile. Berry’s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet led a commanding 65 laps en route to the win in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday – his second victory in the last three races on the high-banked 1.5-miler.
Comments / 0