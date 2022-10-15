Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team overcame a spin in qualifying to finish 18th in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native started at the rear of the field in 36th place after saving his car from hitting the wall during Friday night’s qualifying session. He made forward progress from the wave of the green flag, reaching the top-20 by lap 23. After finishing 16th in each of the first two stages, Herbst restarted 10th for the final stage, his best position of the day. He stayed in the top-10, working his way as high as sixth, before pitting under green on lap 144. During that stop, the No. 98 Monster Energy team was called for a safety violation and Herbst fell off the lead lap after serving the drive-through penalty. He was unable to get his lap back the rest of the way and took the checkered flag 18th.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO