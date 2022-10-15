ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to shocking Kurt Busch announcement

NASCAR star driver Kurt Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after suffering a concussion in a wreck during qualifying back in July. Despite his attempts to return several different times this season, Busch will not be returning for the rest of the NASCAR season and is stepping away from full-time competition in 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 18th at Las Vegas

Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team overcame a spin in qualifying to finish 18th in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native started at the rear of the field in 36th place after saving his car from hitting the wall during Friday night’s qualifying session. He made forward progress from the wave of the green flag, reaching the top-20 by lap 23. After finishing 16th in each of the first two stages, Herbst restarted 10th for the final stage, his best position of the day. He stayed in the top-10, working his way as high as sixth, before pitting under green on lap 144. During that stop, the No. 98 Monster Energy team was called for a safety violation and Herbst fell off the lead lap after serving the drive-through penalty. He was unable to get his lap back the rest of the way and took the checkered flag 18th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportscasting

Trevor Bayne Faints During Interview After Xfinity Las Vegas Race and Describes Moment as ‘Weirdest Experience’

Trevor Bayne experienced a scary moment after the Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas when he fainted during the middle of his postrace interview. He later described what happened. The post Trevor Bayne Faints During Interview After Xfinity Las Vegas Race and Describes Moment as ‘Weirdest Experience’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Kurt Busch Announces Major Career Decision

Kurt Busch announced a major career decision on Saturday morning. The NASCAR legend revealed that he's shutting down for the remainder of the season and will not compete for the Cup Series championship in 2023. Busch revealed his plans from his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the home...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Goble rebounds to flag-to-flag TA2 West win in Utah

Race two of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) concluded with Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang capturing his second win of the 2022 season. After brake issues while leading derailed his fight for a win in yesterday’s race one, Goble led from green flag to checkers, dominating the event to take the top step of the podium in a caution-free race.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ashley, Capps, Enders, Arana Jr. take critical NHRA Texas Nationals wins

Justin Ashley and Erica Enders extended their respective points leads with wins in Top Fuel and Pro Stock while Funny Car winner Ron Capps pulled up to points leader Robert Hight’s bumper with another win, and Hector Arana Jr. looked like a season regular in winning Pro Stock Motorcycle to bring the Texas NHRA FallNationals to a roaring conclusion.
TEXAS STATE
racer.com

INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision

Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Autoweek.com

Josh Berry Goes from Xfinity Underdog to Top Dog at Vegas

Josh Berry came into Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race below the Playoff cutoff. With his win, Berry is locked into the Xfinity Playoff Final 4. The victory is Chevy’s 500th all-time win in the series. Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports...
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca

“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Last to first for Trans-Am West's Holden at Utah Motorsports Campus

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship had a thrilling first race at the Utah Motorsports Campus doubleheader, with TA2 points leader Jeff Holden driving his No. 11 RELAXandCBD.com/Dakota Lithium/Mid Valley Transmission Camaro from last place to earn his third win of the 2022 season. In addition to celebrating his hard-fought victory, Holden extended his points lead over Ken Sutherland and earned a solid starting position for tomorrow’s race two.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch

Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

No. 2 Nascar Ford To Start Second At Las Vegas Fall 2022 Race

While his time came just short of earning the pole position, Austin Cindric will take the green flag from second place in the No. 2 Nascar Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cindric wheeled the No. 2 Ford around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in 29.302 seconds at 184.288 mph....
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

An Xfinity Series fall Vegas two-in-a-row for Berry and JRM

Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports driver may need to expand that profile. Berry’s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet led a commanding 65 laps en route to the win in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday – his second victory in the last three races on the high-banked 1.5-miler.
LAS VEGAS, NV

