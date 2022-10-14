Read full article on original website
Science Daily
New dataset reveals biological 'treasure trove' of Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. Developed by an international team of scientists under the joint leadership of the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK and the Alfred-Wegener...
Science Daily
Warming oceans likely to shrink the viable habitat of many marine animals -- but not all
Brad Seibel still remembers the headlines from 20 years ago that sounded like a B-rated sci-fi movie: "Invasion of the jumbo squid in Monterey Bay" and the like. He was a postdoctoral scholar at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) at the time. It was anything but fiction. The...
Science Daily
Impact of coral chemical compounds on reef composition and health
Stumbling upon a new source of underwater caffeine was just an added bonus of a new study examining the impact of chemical compounds that corals release into the seawater. The study found that the organic chemical compounds produced through metabolism -- known as metabolites or exudates -- vary significantly by coral species and that the compounds impact the abundances and compositions of reef microorganisms differently.
Science Daily
Warmer climate causing acidification of the Arctic Ocean
Climate change is causing the Arctic Ocean's sea ice to melt away. When the polar ocean loses its cover of sea ice, carbon dioxide uptake increases disrupting the food web in the water according to a study in the journal Science co-authored by researchers from the University of Gothenburg. By...
Science Daily
Asian elephants prefer habitats on the boundaries of protected areas
New research, offering the most comprehensive analysis of Asian elephant movement and habitat preference to date, finds that elephants prefer habitats on the periphery of protected areas, rather than the areas themselves. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology. An international team of researchers...
Science Daily
Beyond humans -- mammal combat in extreme environs
A new study from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Colorado State University, and the National Park Service indicates previously unknown high altitude contests between two of America's most sensational mammals -- mountain goats and bighorn sheep -- over access to minerals previously unavailable due to the past presence of glaciers which, now, are vanishing due to global warming.
Science Daily
Plants use their roots to measure manganese concentration available in the soil
Every living organism needs the element manganese as an essential nutrient. In plants, for example, it plays a major role in breaking down water into oxygen and hydrogen during photosynthesis. A team of German and Chinese researchers are the first to demonstrate, using the model species thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana), how plants sense manganese deficiency and which processes then take place in the plant at the molecular level. The researchers showed that a hitherto undetected group of cells in the plant root plays a decisive role. The researchers hope that the results of their work will in the future lead to methods for making plants more resistant to manganese deficiency -- a condition which often occurs in alkaline and calcareous soils.
Science Daily
Future emissions from 'country of permafrost' significant, must be factored into global climate targets
By the end of this century, permafrost in the rapidly warming Arctic will likely emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrial nation, and potentially more than the U.S. has emitted since the start of the industrial revolution. But that's only one possible future...
Science Daily
Faster-developing, wetter hurricanes to come
In a new study, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory find that the U.S. Atlantic Coast is becoming a breeding ground for rapidly intensifying hurricanes. Fueled by environmental conditions that beget increasingly severe storms -- with climate change as a root contributor -- the new research finds that hurricanes are growing wetter and strengthening faster near the already hurricane-battered coastline.
Science Daily
Deeper understanding of the icy depths
Scientists have uncovered new details of how ice forming below the ocean surface in Antarctica provides cold dense water that sinks to the seabed in an important aspect of global water circulation. The results, published in the journal Science Advances, come from a team at the Hokkaido University's Institute of...
Science Daily
Storing hydrogen fuel in salts -- a step toward 'cleaner' energy production
Hydrogen gas could someday replace fossil fuels as a "clean" energy source, producing only water and energy. However, handling large quantities of gaseous hydrogen is cumbersome, and converting it to a liquid requires vessels that can withstand extremely high pressures. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have developed a method to store and release highly pure hydrogen with salts in the presence of amino acids.
Science Daily
Flooding significantly impacts food security
New research finds that flooding can affect food security for over 5.6 million people across several African nations. The work comes at a time when floods have also devastated Pakistan, India, and large parts of the European Union and the United States. "Our findings show that floods can impact food...
Science Daily
Economic losses from hurricanes become too big to be offset by the US if warming continues
Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) Hurricane damages can increase due to increasing global temperatures, caused by greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Computer simulations of regional economic sectors and supply chains in the US now show that the resulting economic losses can at some point not be nationally offset under unabated warming. If too many factories and the like are hit by the hurricane and stop working, other countries will have to step in to provide the supply of goods, according to the scientists who did the study. The hurricane impacts under global warming will thus give the US an economic disadvantage, the warmer the more.
Science Daily
Study suggests support across Europe for COVID-19 vaccine equity
Europeans are willing to prioritise COVID-19 vaccines for individuals at risk in the Global South over those in their own countries, suggests a study published today in eLife. The study of individuals from six countries finds that Europeans support transferring COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations and prioritising those with the greatest need regardless of their country of residence.
Science Daily
Reliably estimating proportion of vaccinated populations in wildlife
Researchers develop a ground-breaking model to estimate bait vaccination effectiveness in wild animals based on the proportion of immunized animals in a population and the number of vaccine applications. Wild animals are host to pathogens that cause a wide variety of infectious diseases, including zoonotic diseases such as rabies, influenza...
Science Daily
European colonial legacy is still visible in today's alien floras
Alien floras in regions that were once occupied by the same European power are, on average, more similar to each other compared to outside regions and this similarity increases with the length of time a region was occupied. This is the conclusion of a study by an international team of researchers led by Bernd Lenzner and Franz Essl from the University of Vienna, which was recently published in the scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Science Daily
Nanoporous intermetallic compounds that boost hydrogen production
Hydrogen has the highest energy density (120 MJ/kg) of all known substances, approximately three times more than diesel or gasoline, meaning it could play a pivotal role in sustainable energy systems. But the efficient production of hydrogen by simple water splitting requires highly performing catalysts. Now, a collaborative group from...
Science Daily
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Science Daily
Timely study on rising groundwater offers hope for drought-stricken East Africa
New research indicates better groundwater supply management could hold the key to help combat the impact of climate change in East Africa, where countries are currently facing the worst drought and food insecurity in a generation. The study, led by the University of Bristol, looked at changes in rainfall within...
Science Daily
Protecting very old trees can help mitigate climate change
Ancient trees -- those that are many hundreds, or even thousands, of years old -- play a vital role in biodiversity and ecosystem preservation by providing stability, strength, and protection to at-risk environments. In a review article publishing on October 19 in Trends in Ecology & Evolution, a team of ecologists highlight the importance of preserving these monumental organisms and present a project initiative to ensure their protection and longevity.
