FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
SC Ports President delivers State of the Port Address
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin delivered the annual State of the Port Address on Monday. It was Melvin’s first time giving the speech since she took over the position in July 2022 after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired. She highlighted the accomplishments over the last year, and what […]
charlestondaily.net
REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
beckersasc.com
$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
Sawmill development in Summerville to include medical, shops and residential space
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville. “This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.” A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. receives $1 million grant to provide healthcare to rural areas
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Funds received from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant will be used to renovate a former women’s detention center into an urgent care facility in St. George. By renovating the 8,200-square-foot building at 100 Sears Street, Dorchester County hopes to provide medical services to...
Brand new Charleston Co. social services building is complete
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of Charleston County’s brand-new social services building is now complete. “I am feeling really great today to be here, and to see this finally coming to fruition,” said Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson. The Teddie E. Pryor Social Services Building is located in North Charleston at 3685 Rivers Avenue […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
live5news.com
‘They’re everywhere’: McClellanville seeing high numbers of mosquitoes
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the McClellanville area say mosquitoes are becoming a real frustration as Charleston County works to get their volume under control. Jon Loveland, the assistant manager for the Charleston County Mosquito Program, says they’re getting calls countywide, but McClellanville is the worst spot...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
McClellanville residents say mosquitoes are out of control after Hurricane Ian
McClellanville, S.C. (WCBD)- People who live near the Francis Marion National Forest are concerned about the amount of mosquitos that are in their communities after Hurricane Ian came through the Lowcountry. “You fight to get into your car. You fight to get into your home. You fight to get into your place of work or […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning. The Summerville Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters said they located a fire at Mad...
I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate Road slowing eastbound traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209. This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The crash prompted […]
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County asking residents to report Hurricane Ian damage to gauge funding needs
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Emergency Management officials are in the process of obtaining relief funds for damage caused by Hurricane Ian from both the state and federal government, but the county says it needs more of its residents to make damage reports to accurately portray how much assistance the county needs.
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
counton2.com
How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
vinepair.com
Sip and Snack Your Way Through the 2023 Charleston Wine + Food Festival
At most food and beverage festivals, the drinks play second fiddle. Not so at Charleston Wine + Food where, explains the festival’s head of beverage Cha McCoy, “the wine comes first; it’s wine and food, not the other way around.” That’s readily apparent in the event name, and the fest, happening March 1-5, 2023 (tickets are on sale Oct. 20), features a broad range of programming that puts all manner of drinks — wine, cocktails, beer, even kombucha — squarely in the spotlight.
