North Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

SC Ports President delivers State of the Port Address

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin delivered the annual State of the Port Address on Monday. It was Melvin’s first time giving the speech since she took over the position in July 2022 after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired. She highlighted the accomplishments over the last year, and what […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
beckersasc.com

$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Brand new Charleston Co. social services building is complete

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of Charleston County’s brand-new social services building is now complete. “I am feeling really great today to be here, and to see this finally coming to fruition,” said Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson. The Teddie E. Pryor Social Services Building is located in North Charleston at 3685 Rivers Avenue […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning. The Summerville Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters said they located a fire at Mad...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate Road slowing eastbound traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209. This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The crash prompted […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
vinepair.com

Sip and Snack Your Way Through the 2023 Charleston Wine + Food Festival

At most food and beverage festivals, the drinks play second fiddle. Not so at Charleston Wine + Food where, explains the festival’s head of beverage Cha McCoy, “the wine comes first; it’s wine and food, not the other way around.” That’s readily apparent in the event name, and the fest, happening March 1-5, 2023 (tickets are on sale Oct. 20), features a broad range of programming that puts all manner of drinks — wine, cocktails, beer, even kombucha — squarely in the spotlight.
CHARLESTON, SC

