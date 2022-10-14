ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It’s Actually Simple to Make

It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart makes her dogs gourmet dog food from scratch. And Stewart shared just how gourmet her dogs’ food is when she posted photos from the preparation process on Instagram. Stewart just whipped up a batch of food for her two Chow Chows — Emperor Han and Empress Qin — and her two French bulldogs — Bete Noire and Creme Brulee — and it looks like this seemingly Michelin-star quality food may actually be super simple to make.
PETS
thesouthernladycooks.com

BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF

This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
RECIPES
topdogtips.com

Recipe: Sweet Potato Dog Treats

Sweet potatoes are complex carbohydrates that are filled with vitamins and minerals required for a healthy canine diet. They offer a natural energy source and are easy to include in homemade dog food or treats. These simple sweet potato dog treats are easy to prepare and appetizing to most pups.
PETS
Gin Lee

Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits

Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Hatch Lemonade Drink Recipe

Who doesn’t love a classic with a spicy twist? New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles roasted and infused with vodka is an instant classic on its own, says our staff, who had no problem making sure of that. Just remember the vodka takes 1 to 2 weeks to develop the chile flavor. This cocktail pairs perfectly with the Smoked Bison Queso. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

The Story Behind Thanksgiving's Most Polarizing Dish

What's red and jiggly with ridges all over? Canned cranberry sauce, otherwise known as a highly polarizing American holiday tradition that divides Thanksgiving into two camps: Team Homemade and Team Canned. Collectively, Americans consume five million gallons of cranberry sauce during the holidays each year. This side dish has become essential to any Thanksgiving menu, whether you opt to buy it (as 76% of Americans do) or make it yourself.
FOOD & DRINKS
Motherly

I hope my kids have ‘forever friends’—like the ones I have

A few weeks ago, I went out for a rare mid-week dinner with a couple of childhood friends. We don’t get together all that often (we’re all busy working moms, after all), though we do chat in a group text often (usually when one of us wants to spill tea). It doesn't matter how long it's been since we've last seen each other. When we spend time together, it's like no time has passed. This is the beauty of forever friends.
KIDS
