Read full article on original website
Related
A Butter Shortage Is Hitting Iowa In Time For Thanksgiving
We are just under one month away from Thanksgiving and Iowans may need to start planning their cooking needs now if you want to ensure they get all your ingredients. As we slowly head into the holiday season, America is looking at a butter shortage. As stated in an article...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It’s Actually Simple to Make
It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart makes her dogs gourmet dog food from scratch. And Stewart shared just how gourmet her dogs’ food is when she posted photos from the preparation process on Instagram. Stewart just whipped up a batch of food for her two Chow Chows — Emperor Han and Empress Qin — and her two French bulldogs — Bete Noire and Creme Brulee — and it looks like this seemingly Michelin-star quality food may actually be super simple to make.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
topdogtips.com
Recipe: Sweet Potato Dog Treats
Sweet potatoes are complex carbohydrates that are filled with vitamins and minerals required for a healthy canine diet. They offer a natural energy source and are easy to include in homemade dog food or treats. These simple sweet potato dog treats are easy to prepare and appetizing to most pups.
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
Quick meals for when you just can't 'adult' but going out feels like an expensive hassle
'Throw some stuff into a tortilla and wrap it up.'
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
Mom’s viral TikTok nails the emotional rollercoaster of letting your kids sleep in your bed
Most parents of little kids are counting down the hours till bedtime when they can finally have a minute of peace. In a viral TikTok, mom of four Emily Vondrachek (@thevondyfam), opened up to viewers about co-sleeping with her kids after a long day of momming when her husband was out of town.
marlinmag.com
Tito’s Hatch Lemonade Drink Recipe
Who doesn’t love a classic with a spicy twist? New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles roasted and infused with vodka is an instant classic on its own, says our staff, who had no problem making sure of that. Just remember the vodka takes 1 to 2 weeks to develop the chile flavor. This cocktail pairs perfectly with the Smoked Bison Queso. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
Even The Rock can’t prevent his kids from torturing him in the mornings
In case you're someone who likes to see celebrities in their unfiltered state, then you'll enjoy this Instagram video from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. As a father of three daughters, The Rock is always upfront about how happy he is to be a girl dad—even when they're subjecting him to "torture."
Food & Wine
The Story Behind Thanksgiving's Most Polarizing Dish
What's red and jiggly with ridges all over? Canned cranberry sauce, otherwise known as a highly polarizing American holiday tradition that divides Thanksgiving into two camps: Team Homemade and Team Canned. Collectively, Americans consume five million gallons of cranberry sauce during the holidays each year. This side dish has become essential to any Thanksgiving menu, whether you opt to buy it (as 76% of Americans do) or make it yourself.
19 Screenshots From Recent Bumble Interactions That Show How Bleak Dating Is Right Now
Trying to spark a conversation out of one-word responses looks exhausting.
18 Hilarious Tweets From This Week
"Having a boyfriend is great because you always have someone to gossip to, and he won't tell anyone because he wasn't listening in the first place."
I hope my kids have ‘forever friends’—like the ones I have
A few weeks ago, I went out for a rare mid-week dinner with a couple of childhood friends. We don’t get together all that often (we’re all busy working moms, after all), though we do chat in a group text often (usually when one of us wants to spill tea). It doesn't matter how long it's been since we've last seen each other. When we spend time together, it's like no time has passed. This is the beauty of forever friends.
KIDS・
Motherly
New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0