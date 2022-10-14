Read full article on original website
abc57.com
The Humane Society of Elkhart County waiving adoption fees for pet food donations
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
WNDU
Historic landmark in Cass County set to reopen next year
CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The old historic courthouse in Cass County was closed and left vacant in 2003. Now, after nearly two decades of planning, it’s set to reopen next year. This comes after last week’s approval by county commissioners to allow for the third and final phase...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor
(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
threeriversnews.com
Tefft fired as county fair manager by fair board
CENTREVILLE — A seismic shift at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair was made Monday when the fair’s Board of Directors voted to fire Fair Manager Missi Tefft. The 7-5 vote, which came after an hours-long closed session at the end of an already three-hour-long meeting, was reportedly unexpected by many in attendance.
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
abc57.com
South Bend Police determine active shooter call at Success Academy is unfounded
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An active shooter call at the Success Academy on Tuesday afternoon was found to be not legitimate, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the school on Ardmore Trail for a report of an active shooter in the building.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
2 hurt when vehicle crashes into house, catches fire
Two people are in the hospital after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Howard Township Monday morning.
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
WNDU
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
abc57.com
Two injured when vehicle crashes into home and sparks fire in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into a home in the 1300 block of Barron Lake Road early Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving south on Barron Lake Road when his vehicle rear...
95.3 MNC
18 year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
abc57.com
Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
