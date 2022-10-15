Read full article on original website
Jennifer Opacki
1d ago
Immature and childish. Walker needs to grow up and STOP his lie! All that woman needs to do is strap herself to a lie detector and PRIVE she is telling the truth! Then she should challenge him to take one! If he won't ..... you have your answer! I think he is NOT telling the truth.
Reply(3)
58
Moveon
1d ago
Shocking? That clown is barely smart enough to speak a complete sentence and it’s always a lie. Worthless waste of taxpayer money.
Reply(11)
70
Ad Ol
23h ago
"I am work with many police officers." This moron is of the opinion that "work with many police officers" makes him one. 😲 This is unbelievable.
Reply(4)
35
