NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
With The Latest Patch For Spider-Man Remastered, Players May Now Link Their PC And PSN Accounts
The data mines were accurate. The most recent patch, which enables players to link their Steam and PSN accounts while playing the game, contains code confirming a previous suggestion that Spider-Man Remastered may receive PSN integration at some point in the future. Players can now link their Steam and PlayStation...
ComicBook
Steam Gets Nintendo Switch Exclusive After Just 7 Months
Steam users looking for something new to try this weekend can count what was formerly a Nintendo Switch exclusive among their options now that it's released on the PC platform. That game is Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D title developed by Square Enix and Artdink and published by Square Enix. It's a turn-based strategy game originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in March 2022 and is a game that's maintained positive reviews since its launch.
AAA Dungeons & Dragons Unreal Engine 5 game is in development
It’s a good day for anyone who enjoys throwing down a bunch of die and screaming at their consequences. As reported by Eurogamer, a new Dungeons & Dragons video game is in development from Invoke Studios - Wizard of the Coast’s studio formerly known as Tuque Games (the developers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance).
IGN
Minecraft Live 2022: From Batman to Legends, Here’s Everything Announced at Mojang’s Latest Event
Mojang recently hosted another Minecraft Live livestream to showcase upcoming features and additions to its world in the near future. The event saw announcements regarding a plethora of entities including Minecraft and Minecraft Legends, with the former receiving juicy details about the long-awaited Update 1.20. While the developers refused to...
techeblog.com
What The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Looks Like in 8K with Reshade Ray-Tracing Running on an RTX 4090 Graphics Card
CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn’t require a heavy duty gaming PC to run, although if you install over 100 mods, including 8K with ray-tracing, you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card. Digital Dreams did just that and added Reshade Ray-Tracing to make the graphics look even better on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950XX powered system.
Persona 5 Royal comes to Xbox, PC and Switch and it’s still perfect
At long last, after more than two years of waiting, the phenomenal Persona 5 Royal has stepped out of the bounds of the PlayStation 4 and come to PlayStation 5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It’s a big day for JRPG fans who don’t own a PS4, and indeed many more gamers, as P5R is one of Metacritic’s best ever titles.
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases an Ash vs. Leon Twist
Ash Ketchum has been the Pokemon anime's protagonist for decades, with the latest season seeing both himself and his trusty Pikachu working their way to the top in becoming combatants in the Masters 8 Tournament. With the final battle between Ash and Leon set to take place over the course of four episodes, a new synopsis reveals how the battle will begin while also revealing that while there will be flashbacks that highlight Ketchum's past, the fight will not be interrupted.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sports Servers Now Offline Following Major Bug
Nintendo Switch Sports' servers have been taken offline following a major bug caused by the latest update to the game. Nintendo Switch Sports was released earlier this year and was a pretty big hit, despite not exactly reinventing the wheel. It continues the motion sports genre that started on Wii with Wii Sports which was partially such a hit since it was bundled with every new version of the Nintendo console. The game was incredibly fun, but also super simple, which made it easy for anyone to pick up and play and quickly understand how the Wii worked. It was almost a stealth marketing tool since people would play Wii Sports at a friend or relative's house and then be interested in buying the console themselves.
Red Dead Redemption 2 8K update looks stunning
Despite releasing almost four full years ago now, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most visually impressive games available on modern consoles. And that’s without a new-gen upgrade. The title is so pretty, in fact, that a screenshot of it recently won an award at the London...
New God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle doesn't include that epic controller
Save on the console, digital game, and standard controller
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ will run at 30 FPS on consoles, with no performance mode
Gotham Knights will run at 30 FPS on consoles with no performance mode available when the game launches on October 21. That’s according to Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty (as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter) speaking in the game’s Discord server, where she directly addressed console players.
Xbox Series S is holding back multiplatform new-gen games, claims developer
A Gotham Knights developer took to Twitter with a controversial opinion on the Xbox Series S - it's the culprit of the new-gen hardware clique that is holding multiplatform titles back with its "potato" GPU. Of course, we are above the tribalism of the console wars of yore, appreciating the...
ComicBook
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release
Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Officially Announces Next Pokemon
Pokemon Unite has officially announced its next roster addition. After being leaked several weeks ago, Pokemon Unite has confirmed that Zoroark will be the next Pokemon coming to the game. Zoroark was previously made available on Pokemon Unite's test server and includes abilities that masks its identity as one of its teammates. No release date or other information was provided about Zoroark with the announcement.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
