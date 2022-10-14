ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Steam Gets Nintendo Switch Exclusive After Just 7 Months

Steam users looking for something new to try this weekend can count what was formerly a Nintendo Switch exclusive among their options now that it's released on the PC platform. That game is Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D title developed by Square Enix and Artdink and published by Square Enix. It's a turn-based strategy game originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in March 2022 and is a game that's maintained positive reviews since its launch.
AAA Dungeons & Dragons Unreal Engine 5 game is in development

It’s a good day for anyone who enjoys throwing down a bunch of die and screaming at their consequences. As reported by Eurogamer, a new Dungeons & Dragons video game is in development from Invoke Studios - Wizard of the Coast’s studio formerly known as Tuque Games (the developers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance).
What The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Looks Like in 8K with Reshade Ray-Tracing Running on an RTX 4090 Graphics Card

CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn’t require a heavy duty gaming PC to run, although if you install over 100 mods, including 8K with ray-tracing, you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card. Digital Dreams did just that and added Reshade Ray-Tracing to make the graphics look even better on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950XX powered system.
Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases an Ash vs. Leon Twist

Ash Ketchum has been the Pokemon anime's protagonist for decades, with the latest season seeing both himself and his trusty Pikachu working their way to the top in becoming combatants in the Masters 8 Tournament. With the final battle between Ash and Leon set to take place over the course of four episodes, a new synopsis reveals how the battle will begin while also revealing that while there will be flashbacks that highlight Ketchum's past, the fight will not be interrupted.
Nintendo Switch Sports Servers Now Offline Following Major Bug

Nintendo Switch Sports' servers have been taken offline following a major bug caused by the latest update to the game. Nintendo Switch Sports was released earlier this year and was a pretty big hit, despite not exactly reinventing the wheel. It continues the motion sports genre that started on Wii with Wii Sports which was partially such a hit since it was bundled with every new version of the Nintendo console. The game was incredibly fun, but also super simple, which made it easy for anyone to pick up and play and quickly understand how the Wii worked. It was almost a stealth marketing tool since people would play Wii Sports at a friend or relative's house and then be interested in buying the console themselves.
Red Dead Redemption 2 8K update looks stunning

Despite releasing almost four full years ago now, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most visually impressive games available on modern consoles. And that’s without a new-gen upgrade. The title is so pretty, in fact, that a screenshot of it recently won an award at the London...
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release

Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
Pokemon Unite Officially Announces Next Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has officially announced its next roster addition. After being leaked several weeks ago, Pokemon Unite has confirmed that Zoroark will be the next Pokemon coming to the game. Zoroark was previously made available on Pokemon Unite's test server and includes abilities that masks its identity as one of its teammates. No release date or other information was provided about Zoroark with the announcement.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
