Nintendo Switch Sports' servers have been taken offline following a major bug caused by the latest update to the game. Nintendo Switch Sports was released earlier this year and was a pretty big hit, despite not exactly reinventing the wheel. It continues the motion sports genre that started on Wii with Wii Sports which was partially such a hit since it was bundled with every new version of the Nintendo console. The game was incredibly fun, but also super simple, which made it easy for anyone to pick up and play and quickly understand how the Wii worked. It was almost a stealth marketing tool since people would play Wii Sports at a friend or relative's house and then be interested in buying the console themselves.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO