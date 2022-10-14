This poor man is REALLY out of touch.He thinks that barefoot and pregnant is the answer to all life's problems.Yeah, let's raise the population to 7.2 billion and cause more human waste by product that we get rid of in the drinking water and soil and air....NOT cuttin' it
Is this man for real? Does he really think the Live Free or Die state will tolerate his support of tyranny and anti-choice for women?
Bolduc is another Lying Flip Flop Republican.. He claimed that Trump won and the election was stolen and believes the Big Lie and he said there is no way he is changing his position.... YUP he found out his unwavering belief in the Big Lie is not popular with voters so He is flip flopping like a pancake or lying or whatever you want to call it, but to get votes he is now claiming the opposite, he is doing exactly what he said he wouldn't do... Just another Republican Hipocrite.... Vote for Maggie Hassen.. She stands up for people, for the constitution, for truth.
