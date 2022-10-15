Read full article on original website
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Three potential China problems if Elon Musk buys Twitter
Elon Musk’s decision to reverse course and offer to complete his $44 billion purchase of Twitter has again garnered concern about how his business interests in China could potentially affect his proclaimed approach to free speech on the social media platform, both inside and outside of China. As the...
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
US Government And Elon Musk In Fight Over His Twitter Deal, See Why They Are Investigating Him
Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday. It is unclear which agencies may be conducting the investigation, and Twitter did not specify which specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter's filing simply stated that authorities are looking into Musk's "conduct" in connection with the deal.
Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an “everything app” he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is,...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
‘There’s not just SpaceX’: Pentagon looks beyond Starlink after Musk says he may end services in Ukraine
Ukrainian leaders have praised Starlink as invaluable for aiding communications between units and as they share information gathered by drones.
Even Mark Zuckerberg is confused as to what's going on in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga
Mark Zuckerberg said it's "really unclear" how the saga between Twitter and Elon Musk will play out. In 2022, Musk has gone from planning to buy Twitter to ditching it to offering to buy it again. Zuckerberg and Musk have traded jabs in the past and have a longstanding feud.
Elon Musk says SpaceX will let people donate money to fund Starlink for places in need of internet
Plans for Starlink donations come after Elon Musk said SpaceX was burning through $20 million per month to maintain the internet service in Ukraine.
Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in four charts
Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year. The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.
