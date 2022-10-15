ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Three potential China problems if Elon Musk buys Twitter

Elon Musk’s decision to reverse course and offer to complete his $44 billion purchase of Twitter has again garnered concern about how his business interests in China could potentially affect his proclaimed approach to free speech on the social media platform, both inside and outside of China. As the...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
INTERNET
Yobonews

US Government And Elon Musk In Fight Over His Twitter Deal, See Why They Are Investigating Him

Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday. It is unclear which agencies may be conducting the investigation, and Twitter did not specify which specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter's filing simply stated that authorities are looking into Musk's "conduct" in connection with the deal.
The Independent

Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague

Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an “everything app” he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in four charts

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year. The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat

Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Scholz orders 3 German nuclear plants to run until mid-April

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered ministers to prepare to keep all of Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch. Scholz’s office said the German leader announced the decision Monday in a letter to the Cabinet. The move overrides the views of two coalition partners who had been locked in a bitter debate over the issue. Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens had argued that only two should continue operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec. 31.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy