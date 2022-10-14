Read full article on original website
Outlaws Homecoming brings success
Outlaw’s offensive line players listen to the coaches during a sideline review of a play during the second quarter against Douglass. From left, Joseus Flores, Ayden Williams, Coach Freddie Crowson with tablet, Coach Chad Gilbert, Jacob Windsor and back right, Kaden Lucas. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review. Homecoming...
Halloween and holidays signal change in seasons, spending
Well, here we are! Can’t deny that October kicks off the "Holiday Quarter!” As a gift to residents and shoppers, Marlow’s retailers traditionally offer bargains and hospitality the first weekend in November with their annual Christmas open houses. Get your walking shoes out, and plan to stay close to home and visit our merchants to find bargains and unique gifts of every kind Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday afternoon on Nov. 6! These are our friends and neighbors and it’s the perfect time to show them our support.
Outlaws Basketball Team hosting Friday's Burger Meal
Members of the Marlow Outlaws Boys' Basketball team are ready to grill and serve burgers Friday before the game against Sulphur. Doors at the cafeteria open at 5 p.m. for the tailgate-style meal. There will be grilled burgers, baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks, with orders available. There is a meal cost ($10 at the door) at the cafeteria. Proceeds benefit the basketball team. Cheerleaders, Bootleggers, and the MHS Marching Band will arrive around 6 p.m.
