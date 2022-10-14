Well, here we are! Can’t deny that October kicks off the "Holiday Quarter!” As a gift to residents and shoppers, Marlow’s retailers traditionally offer bargains and hospitality the first weekend in November with their annual Christmas open houses. Get your walking shoes out, and plan to stay close to home and visit our merchants to find bargains and unique gifts of every kind Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday afternoon on Nov. 6! These are our friends and neighbors and it’s the perfect time to show them our support.

MARLOW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO