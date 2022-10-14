Read full article on original website
Twitchers head north in search of rare birds on UK shores
The shifting jetstream has made Shetland and Western Isles the go-to places for sought-after rarities
Science Daily
Asian elephants prefer habitats on the boundaries of protected areas
New research, offering the most comprehensive analysis of Asian elephant movement and habitat preference to date, finds that elephants prefer habitats on the periphery of protected areas, rather than the areas themselves. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society's Journal of Applied Ecology. An international team of researchers...
Science Daily
Insect pollination key for rare Wyoming sagebrush species
A rare species of sagebrush found only in southeast Wyoming survives primarily through pollination by bees, according to new research led by a University of Wyoming graduate student. That makes the Laramie chickensage unusual among the hundreds of species of sagebrush, most of which are primarily pollinated by the wind,...
Science Daily
The Mona Lisa effect: How eyespots deter predators that approach from different directions
The eyespots of many prey animals deter predators from attacking, like those of the peacock butterfly. In a new study, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology and the University of Newcastle show that the configuration of eyespots have an impact on the prey's survival. The deterrent potential of eyespots is larger when they appear to look directly at a predatory chick. The most effective deterrent are concentric circles that subjectively appear to maintain eye contact regardless of the perspective from which they are approached.
Science Daily
New dataset reveals biological 'treasure trove' of Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. Developed by an international team of scientists under the joint leadership of the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK and the Alfred-Wegener...
Science Daily
New research rewrites the evolutionary story of gills
Gills are best known for helping most fish species breathe underwater. But less well known is the fact gills regulate the salt and pH balance of fishes' blood, a vital role played by the kidneys in other animals. Collectively known as ion regulation, this lesser-known gill function has been traditionally thought to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
Science Daily
Warming oceans likely to shrink the viable habitat of many marine animals -- but not all
Brad Seibel still remembers the headlines from 20 years ago that sounded like a B-rated sci-fi movie: "Invasion of the jumbo squid in Monterey Bay" and the like. He was a postdoctoral scholar at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) at the time. It was anything but fiction. The...
Science Daily
Drones show potential to improve salmon nest counts
Struggling salmon populations could get some help from the sky. A Washington State University study showed that drone photography of the Wenatchee River during spawning season can be effective in estimating the number of rocky hollows salmon create to lay their eggs, also called "redds." The drone imagery appeared to...
Science Daily
Ostrich-like dinosaurs from Mississippi are among the world's largest at over 800 kilograms
Ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs grew to enormous sizes in ancient eastern North America, according to a study published October 19, 2022 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Chinzorig Tsogtbaatar of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and colleagues. During the Late Cretaceous Period, North America was split by...
Science Daily
Deeper understanding of the icy depths
Scientists have uncovered new details of how ice forming below the ocean surface in Antarctica provides cold dense water that sinks to the seabed in an important aspect of global water circulation. The results, published in the journal Science Advances, come from a team at the Hokkaido University's Institute of...
Science Daily
Tardigrades: Microscopic creatures' amazing durability
University of Wyoming researchers have gained further insight into the biological processes that allow microscopic creatures called tardigrades to survive extreme conditions, including being completely dried out in suspended animation for years. Thomas Boothby, an assistant professor of molecular biology, and colleagues discovered how a sugar called trehalose works with...
Science Daily
Beyond humans -- mammal combat in extreme environs
A new study from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Colorado State University, and the National Park Service indicates previously unknown high altitude contests between two of America's most sensational mammals -- mountain goats and bighorn sheep -- over access to minerals previously unavailable due to the past presence of glaciers which, now, are vanishing due to global warming.
Science Daily
Ecological imbalance: How plant diversity in Germany has changed in the past century
Germany's plant world has seen a greater number of losers than winners over the past one hundred years. While the frequencies and abundances of many species have shrunk, they have significantly increased in others. This has resulted in a very uneven distribution of gains and losses. It indicates an overall, large-scale loss of biodiversity, as a team lead by the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) reports in Nature.
Science Daily
Plants use their roots to measure manganese concentration available in the soil
Every living organism needs the element manganese as an essential nutrient. In plants, for example, it plays a major role in breaking down water into oxygen and hydrogen during photosynthesis. A team of German and Chinese researchers are the first to demonstrate, using the model species thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana), how plants sense manganese deficiency and which processes then take place in the plant at the molecular level. The researchers showed that a hitherto undetected group of cells in the plant root plays a decisive role. The researchers hope that the results of their work will in the future lead to methods for making plants more resistant to manganese deficiency -- a condition which often occurs in alkaline and calcareous soils.
Science Daily
Reliably estimating proportion of vaccinated populations in wildlife
Researchers develop a ground-breaking model to estimate bait vaccination effectiveness in wild animals based on the proportion of immunized animals in a population and the number of vaccine applications. Wild animals are host to pathogens that cause a wide variety of infectious diseases, including zoonotic diseases such as rabies, influenza...
Science Daily
Neanderthals appear to have been carnivores
For the first time, zinc isotope ratios in tooth enamel have been analysed with the aim of identifying the diet of a Neanderthal. The Neanderthal to whom the tooth belonged was probably a carnivore. Other chemical tracers indicate that this individual did not consume the blood of their prey, but ate the bone marrow without consuming the bones.
Science Daily
European colonial legacy is still visible in today's alien floras
Alien floras in regions that were once occupied by the same European power are, on average, more similar to each other compared to outside regions and this similarity increases with the length of time a region was occupied. This is the conclusion of a study by an international team of researchers led by Bernd Lenzner and Franz Essl from the University of Vienna, which was recently published in the scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Science Daily
Light-driven molecular swing
Scientists at the LMU and the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) have used ultrashort laser pulses to make the atoms of molecules vibrate and have gained a precise understanding of the dynamics of energy transfer that take place in the process. When light impinges on molecules, it is...
Science Daily
Methane-eating 'borgs' have been assimilating earth's microbes
Last year, a team led by Jill Banfield discovered DNA structures within a methane-consuming microbe called Methanoperedens that appear to supercharge the organism's metabolic rate. They named the genetic elements "Borgs" because the DNA within them contains genes assimilated from many organisms. In a study published today as the cover item in Nature, the researchers describe the curious collection of genes within Borgs and begin to investigate the role these DNA packages play in environmental processes, such as carbon cycling.
