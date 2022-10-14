The Center for Research and Mentoring of Black Male Students and Teachers [CRM-BMST] will host a virtual program featuring a keynote address from Dr. Christopher C. Jett who will share the experiences of 16 Black male mathematics majors at Morehouse College and the mathematical brotherhood they formed through the lens of Black masculinity and critical race theory. Dr. Jett is the author of the book Black Male Success in Higher Education How the Mathematical Brotherhood Empowers a Collegiate Community to Thrive.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO