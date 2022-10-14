Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Police: Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shootout on First and Cedar
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) has released additional details regarding the shooting on Sunday morning between officers and a suspect at the intersection of 1st and Cedar. According to SPD, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the SPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into narcotics...
Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
Victim confirmed dead in fatal stabbing on East Boone Street, suspect still unidentified
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are currently searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing on East Boone Street. According to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two individuals on East Boone around 4:15 p.m. First responders...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in
SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an accident during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the accident Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
19-Year-Old Teenager Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Thursday morning. The officials confirmed that a 19-year-old teenager Jadyn R Cavitt was seriously injured in the crash. The crash was reported on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen. The Washington State Patrol stated that the car was...
KHQ Right Now
2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released
OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
Gonzaga student severely injured by self-inflicted gunshot on campus
Today, at noon, Gonzaga University undergraduate students, faculty, staff and administration were notified by an email sent from GU president Thayne McCulloh about a situation that happened on-campus earlier Saturday morning involving a GU student and a gun. The email said that around 4:15 a.m emergency dispatchers were called about...
KHQ Right Now
Extrication on eastbound I-90 blocks single lane at Sullivan exit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on scene of an extrication response on the I-90, blocking one eastbound lane at the Sullivan exit. At around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a fence at the exit. The cause and extent of injuries has not been determined at this time. Traffic...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to auto parts burglary
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Three suspects were arrested in connection to a burglary at an auto parts store in north Spokane County on Monday. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a burglary that was in progress at the Pull and Save on North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
KXLY
Spokane County deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies shot and killed an armed man in the Loon Lake area Wednesday. The incident began near a house east of Loon Lake at around 3 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that the man, who has not been identified, shot at a victim and threatened to kill that person.
Teen seriously injured in crash on Evergreen on-ramp
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, was speeding on I-90 when his car left the road, went onto the right shoulder and launched over the ramp. Cavitt’s car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of...
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Guardians Foundation reveals ex-employee confessed to alleged fraud two weeks before Trent shelter approval
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, in early spring of this year, the Guardians internal audit team found "anomalies" in its transaction reports. Upon investigating the anomalies, evidence of potential fraud pointed to one employee. Shaw said by May, internal investigators felt they had enough...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nathan Nash, a former Spokane police officer, was sentenced 172 months to life for two rape convictions, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor. Both victims testified Nash was performing an assessment after the victims had been physically assaulted. During his assessment, he would pull down their pants to look for bruising before sexually assaulting them.
Comments / 0