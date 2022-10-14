Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Troy takes charge early and gets past Sonora in Freeway League game
Troy running back Fletcher Huss looks for an open lane Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fletcher Huss scored twice and Ryan Maturo threw two touchdown passes as Troy overwhelmed Sonora 35-7 Friday night in a Freeway League football game at Fullerton High School. While Troy...
QUICK-OUT: Strong defense leads Troy past Sonora in Freeway League game
Troy’s defense was led by (from left) Anthony Santoro, Daniel Everest, Aydan Corrales and Charles Lin. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Troy High School’s football team, led by a strong defensive effort, defeated Sonora 35-7 Friday night in a Freeway League game at Fullerton. Anthony...
Stock rising fast for SoCal RB Damian Henderson
Not many players have upped their stock more this year than Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson and he had another impressive outing on Friday. After a relatively slow start to the season, Henderson showed signs of what he can do in the 2nd half of the Griffins week four win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
Home Team Friday: Reitz vs. Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Reitz – 14 Mater Dei – 7
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Yorba Linda, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Yorba Linda, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mission Viejo, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mission Viejo, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Huntington Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Huntington Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs
Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Heavy rain began to drench the Pomona area at West Mission Boulevard and the 71 Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15,… Read more "Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening"
Showers, Storms Likely Across Southland Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.
Surfline
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
