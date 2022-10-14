ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

QUICK-OUT: Strong defense leads Troy past Sonora in Freeway League game

Troy’s defense was led by (from left) Anthony Santoro, Daniel Everest, Aydan Corrales and Charles Lin. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Troy High School’s football team, led by a strong defensive effort, defeated Sonora 35-7 Friday night in a Freeway League game at Fullerton. Anthony...
FULLERTON, CA
Stock rising fast for SoCal RB Damian Henderson

Not many players have upped their stock more this year than Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson and he had another impressive outing on Friday. After a relatively slow start to the season, Henderson showed signs of what he can do in the 2nd half of the Griffins week four win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Yorba Linda, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Villa Park High School football team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
YORBA LINDA, CA
Mission Viejo, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tesoro High School football team will have a game with Capistrano Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Huntington Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corona Del Mar High School football team will have a game with Huntington Beach High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs

Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Garden Grove High School football team will have a game with Segerstrom High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge

Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story

If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
PASADENA, CA

