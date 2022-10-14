Read full article on original website
Factors Associated with patient satisfaction towards a prison detention Clinic Care among male drug-using inmates
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1255 (2022) Cite this article. This study assessed patient satisfaction and its associated factors among male drug-using inmates utilizing a prison detention clinic in Taiwan. A cross-sectional design and structured questionnaire were employed to recruit 580 drug-using inmates into the study. The Patient Satisfaction Questionnaire Short Form (PSQ-18), developed by the RAND Corporation, was used as the basis for the short scale of patient satisfaction, and the research data were analyzed using the SPSS for Windows 20.0 statistical software package. The results showed that the research subjects had low patient satisfaction in all the factors assessed compared with the scale’s general norms. Among the original seven satisfaction subscales in this study, the highest score was for the financial aspects, and the lowest was for the amount of time spent with doctors. This study also investigated satisfaction with medical lab exams and the pharmacy at the prison’s clinic, and the satisfaction scores were higher than the original seven subscales. In multiple logistic regression analyses, the final model indicated that the inmates undergoing observed rehabilitation (OR = 13.837, 95% CI = 2.736–69.983) were more likely satisfied with prison detention clinic c than those serving prison sentences. Those inmates with custodial deposits (high vs. low; OR = 1.813, 95% CI = 1.038–3.168), and meet their physical health needs (met vs. unmet; OR = 4.872, 95% CI = 2.054–11.560) had significant correlated with detention clinic care satisfactory level. Although there is only one study setting cannot give a generalizability for people who are incarcerated in Taiwan, this study highlights that the prison authorities should scrutinize factors associated with detention clinic care satisfaction, such as the type of inmate, economic status in the prison, self-reported health status, and their physical health needs, to increase the level of patient satisfaction.
The WID-CIN test identifies women with, and at risk of, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 and invasive cervical cancer
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 116 (2022) Cite this article. Cervical screening is transitioning from primary cytology to primary human papillomavirus (HPV) testing. HPV testing is highly sensitive but there is currently no high-specificity triage method for colposcopy referral to detect cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 or above (CIN3+) in women positive for high-risk (hr) HPV subtypes. An objective, automatable test that could accurately perform triage, independently of sample heterogeneity and age, is urgently required.
Tumor microenvironment-related gene selenium-binding protein 1 (SELENBP1) is associated with immunotherapy efficacy and survival in colorectal cancer
BMC Gastroenterology volume 22, Article number: 437 (2022) Cite this article. Selenium-binding protein 1 (SELENBP1), a member of the selenium-containing protein family, plays an important role in malignant tumorigenesis and progression. However, it is currently lacking research about relationship between SELENBP1 and immunotherapy in colorectal cancer (CRC). Methods. We first...
iDNA-ABF: multi-scale deep biological language learning model for the interpretable prediction of DNA methylations
Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 219 (2022) Cite this article. In this study, we propose iDNA-ABF, a multi-scale deep biological language learning model that enables the interpretable prediction of DNA methylations based on genomic sequences only. Benchmarking comparisons show that our iDNA-ABF outperforms state-of-the-art methods for different methylation predictions. Importantly, we show the power of deep language learning in capturing both sequential and functional semantics information from background genomes. Moreover, by integrating the interpretable analysis mechanism, we well explain what the model learns, helping us build the mapping from the discovery of important sequential determinants to the in-depth analysis of their biological functions.
A named GP increases self-reported access to health care services
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1262 (2022) Cite this article. Continuity of care strengthens health promotion and decreases mortality, although the mechanisms of these effects are still unclear. In recent decades, continuity of care and accessibility of health care services have both decreased in Finland. Objectives. The...
Unmet health care needs: factors predicting satisfaction with health care services among community-dwelling Canadians living with neurological conditions
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1256 (2022) Cite this article. Neurological conditions (NCs) can lead to long-term challenges including functional impairments and limitations to activities of daily living. People with neurological conditions often report unmet health care needs and experience barriers to care. This study aimed to (1) explore the factors predicting patient satisfaction with general health care, hospital, and physician services among Canadians with NCs, (2) examine the association between unmet health care needs and satisfaction with health care services among neurological patients in Canada, and (3) contrast patient satisfaction between physician care and hospital care among Canadians with NCs.
Perception of pediatric residents from a tertiary hospital in the city of México regarding their training during the COVID-19 pandemic
BMC Medical Education volume 22, Article number: 726 (2022) Cite this article. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic, which changed the residents’ teaching and learning process. The purpose of this study was to determine residents’ satisfaction and impressions on their training during the pandemic in a tertiary pediatric hospital.
Science versus the virus: Science is saving millions of lives, but how is it so rapid, and why is the death rate so variable?
Estimates show millions of additional deaths have been averted, or avoided, as a result of scientific advances during the pandemic. In a paper in Health Research Policy and Systems we addressed questions about how advances were so rapid, and why national death rates varied so much. Rapid development of the...
Role of community pharmacy professionals in child health service provision in Ethiopia: a cross-sectional survey in six cities of Amhara regional state
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1259 (2022) Cite this article. Community pharmacy professionals have great potential to deliver various public health services aimed at improving service access, particularly in countries with a shortage of health professionals. However, little is known about their involvement in child health service provision in Ethiopia.
Padres Preparados, Jóvenes Saludables: intervention impact of a randomized controlled trial on Latino father and adolescent energy balance-related behaviors
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1932 (2022) Cite this article. Studies have shown associations among food and activity behaviors and body weight of Latino fathers and adolescents. However, few Latino father-focused interventions have been designed to improve energy balance-related behaviors (EBRBs) and weight status among early adolescents. Thus, this efficacy study aims to evaluate the Padres Preparados, Jóvenes Saludables (Padres) youth obesity prevention program for positive changes in EBRBs (fruit, vegetable, sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB), sweet/salty snack, and fast-food consumption, physical activity, and screen time) and weight status among low-income Latino fathers and adolescents (10-14 years).
The association between dietary glycemic index and cardio-metabolic risk factors in obese individuals
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 114 (2022) Cite this article. The dietary glycemic index (GI) has been introduced as a novel index to elucidate the potential of foods to increase postprandial glucose. According to the limited available data about the association of GI with cardio-metabolic risk factors such as lipid profile, blood glucose markers, and blood pressure in developing countries, the current study was conducted to investigate this association in apparently obese individuals.
Health literacy, health outcomes and community health worker utilization: a cohort study in HIV primary care
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1254 (2022) Cite this article. People with HIV (PWH) have complex needs, and those with limited health literacy consistently have poorer HIV-related knowledge and health outcomes. One strategy to facilitate better outcomes for PWH is the inclusion of community health workers (CHWs) into care teams. This cohort study examines the effect of health literacy on clinical outcomes and utilization of CHW services among PWH enrolled in a CHW intervention. The secondary aim is to characterize most common purposes of CHW encounters.
Components of stigma and its impact on maternal and child health service and outcomes: perspective of Akha hill tribe women in Thailand
Maternal and child health (MCH) is crucial to the well-being of mothers and children. Stigma regarding access to MCH services is a major challenge, especially for hill tribe people in Thailand. The study aimed to understand the components of stigma and its impact on MCH service and outcomes including experiences and expectations to address the stigma in perspective of Akha hill tribe women in Thailand.
Depression and fatigue in active IBD from a microbiome perspective—a Bayesian approach to faecal metagenomics
Anne Kerstin Thomann ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7964-42841, Jakob Wirbel ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4073-35623,. Georg Zeller ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1429-74853,. BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 366 (2022) Cite this article. 434 Accesses. 22 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Extraintestinal symptoms are common in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and include depression and fatigue. These are highly prevalent...
Measuring continuity of ambulatory cardiovascular care: a cross-sectional study on the applicability of the Nijmegen Continuity Questionnaire in Germany
Chronic cardiovascular diseases demand continuous care from general practitioners and medical specialists. Especially in fragmented healthcare systems, such as in Germany, a large body of research is devoted to the improvement of care continuity. Meanwhile, measuring continuity of care itself has been a challenge due to the absence of validated instruments. In 2011, the Dutch Nijmegen Continuity Questionnaire (NCQ) was developed and validated to measure continuity of care across care settings from the patients’ perspectives in the Netherlands. Its applicability in other countries and health systems, however, has rarely been tested. We therefore aimed at assessing the applicability of the Nijmegen Continuity Questionnaire to the German health care context.
Do people perceive benefits in the use of social prescribing to address loneliness and/or social isolation? A qualitative meta-synthesis of the literature
Social prescribing is a means by which clinical services can link individuals who have psychological, social and/or practical needs with non-clinical services within their local community. There is a lack of empirical evidence investigating whether social prescribing helps such individuals and which interventions are the most effective and accepted by them to address their loneliness. This meta-synthesis aimed to synthesise findings from qualitative studies exploring experiences of people (of any age) who participated in any social prescribing intervention aimed at loneliness and/or social isolation to ascertain whether they felt it helped address loneliness/isolation and the potential mechanisms by which this might occur. We conducted a systematic search of 5 electronic databases and 4 other databases that would yield grey literature in April 2021 to identify qualitative articles on this topic written in English or French. We assessed the quality of the included studies using recognised tools, and synthesised findings using the approach of thematic analysis. We identified 19 records analysed (e.g. journal articles) from 18 studies meeting inclusion criteria. Our analysis identified three themes: (1) increased sense of wellbeing (with six subthemes), (2) factors that engendered an ongoing desire to connect with others, and (3) perceived drawbacks of social prescribing. These themes illustrate the benefits and difficulties people perceive in social prescribing programmes addressing loneliness and social isolation, with an overall balance of more benefits than drawbacks in social prescribing participation. However, given the unhelpful aspects of social prescribing identified by some participants, greater thought should be given to potential harms. Moreover, further qualitative and quantitative research is needed to better understand mechanisms and effectiveness, and how different components of social prescribing might be best matched to individual participants.
Identification of a novel interaction site between the large hepatitis delta antigen and clathrin that regulates the assembly of genotype III hepatitis delta virus
Virology Journal volume 19, Article number: 163 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatitis delta virus (HDV), a satellite virus of hepatitis B virus (HBV), is a small, defective RNA virus strongly associated with the most severe form of hepatitis and progressive chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Chronic hepatitis D, resulting from HBV/HDV coinfection, is considered to be the most severe form of viral hepatitis and affects 12–20 million people worldwide. Involved in the endocytosis and exocytosis of cellular and viral proteins, clathrin contributes to the pathogenesis and morphogenesis of HDV. Previously, we demonstrated that HDV-I and -II large hepatitis delta antigens (HDAg-L) possess a putative clathrin box that interacts with clathrin heavy chain (CHC) and supports HDV assembly.
Surgical productivity did not suffer despite the states of emergency against the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan: a retrospective observational study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1267 (2022) Cite this article. The purpose of this study is to compute surgical total factor productivity with Malmquist index, and to evaluate the effects of states of emergency against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on its productivity change. We hypothesized that the states of emergency significantly reduced surgical total factor productivity in Japan.
Population-level counterfactual trend modelling to examine the relationship between smoking prevalence and e-cigarette use among US adults
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1940 (2022) Cite this article. Studies have suggested that some US adult smokers are switching away from smoking to e-cigarette use. Nationally representative data may reflect such changes in smoking by assessing trends in cigarette and e-cigarette prevalence. The objective of this study is to assess whether and how much smoking prevalence differs from expectations since the introduction of e-cigarettes.
Tau interactome and RNA binding proteins in neurodegenerative diseases
Tomas Kavanagh1, Aditi Halder1 & Eleanor Drummond ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5466-46091. Molecular Neurodegeneration volume 17, Article number: 66 (2022) Cite this article. Pathological tau aggregation is a primary neuropathological feature of many neurodegenerative diseases. Intriguingly, despite the common presence of tau aggregates in these diseases the affected brain regions, clinical symptoms, and morphology, conformation, and isoform ratio present in tau aggregates varies widely. The tau-mediated disease mechanisms that drive neurodegenerative disease are still unknown. Tau interactome studies are critically important for understanding tauopathy. They reveal the interacting partners that define disease pathways, and the tau interactions present in neuropathological aggregates provide potential insight into the cellular environment and protein interactions present during pathological tau aggregation. Here we provide a combined analysis of 12 tau interactome studies of human brain tissue, human cell culture models and rodent models of disease. Together, these studies identified 2084 proteins that interact with tau in human tissue and 1152 proteins that interact with tau in rodent models of disease. Our combined analysis of the tau interactome revealed consistent enrichment of interactions between tau and proteins involved in RNA binding, ribosome, and proteasome function. Comparison of human and rodent tau interactome studies revealed substantial differences between the two species. We also performed a second analysis to identify the tau interacting proteins that are enriched in neurons containing granulovacuolar degeneration or neurofibrillary tangle pathology. These results revealed a timed dysregulation of tau interactions as pathology develops. RNA binding proteins, particularly HNRNPs, emerged as early disease-associated tau interactors and therefore may have an important role in driving tau pathology.
