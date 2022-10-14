Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
A systematic review of strategies used for controlling consumer moral hazard in health systems
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1260 (2022) Cite this article. Consumer moral hazard refers to an increase in demand for health services or a decrease in preventive care due to insurance coverage. This phenomenon as one of the most evident forms of moral hazard must be reduced and prevented because of its important role in increasing health costs. This study aimed to determine and analyze the strategies used to control consumer moral hazards in health systems.
BioMed Central
Science versus the virus: Science is saving millions of lives, but how is it so rapid, and why is the death rate so variable?
Estimates show millions of additional deaths have been averted, or avoided, as a result of scientific advances during the pandemic. In a paper in Health Research Policy and Systems we addressed questions about how advances were so rapid, and why national death rates varied so much. Rapid development of the...
BioMed Central
Factors Associated with patient satisfaction towards a prison detention Clinic Care among male drug-using inmates
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1255 (2022) Cite this article. This study assessed patient satisfaction and its associated factors among male drug-using inmates utilizing a prison detention clinic in Taiwan. A cross-sectional design and structured questionnaire were employed to recruit 580 drug-using inmates into the study. The Patient Satisfaction Questionnaire Short Form (PSQ-18), developed by the RAND Corporation, was used as the basis for the short scale of patient satisfaction, and the research data were analyzed using the SPSS for Windows 20.0 statistical software package. The results showed that the research subjects had low patient satisfaction in all the factors assessed compared with the scale’s general norms. Among the original seven satisfaction subscales in this study, the highest score was for the financial aspects, and the lowest was for the amount of time spent with doctors. This study also investigated satisfaction with medical lab exams and the pharmacy at the prison’s clinic, and the satisfaction scores were higher than the original seven subscales. In multiple logistic regression analyses, the final model indicated that the inmates undergoing observed rehabilitation (OR = 13.837, 95% CI = 2.736–69.983) were more likely satisfied with prison detention clinic c than those serving prison sentences. Those inmates with custodial deposits (high vs. low; OR = 1.813, 95% CI = 1.038–3.168), and meet their physical health needs (met vs. unmet; OR = 4.872, 95% CI = 2.054–11.560) had significant correlated with detention clinic care satisfactory level. Although there is only one study setting cannot give a generalizability for people who are incarcerated in Taiwan, this study highlights that the prison authorities should scrutinize factors associated with detention clinic care satisfaction, such as the type of inmate, economic status in the prison, self-reported health status, and their physical health needs, to increase the level of patient satisfaction.
BioMed Central
Do people perceive benefits in the use of social prescribing to address loneliness and/or social isolation? A qualitative meta-synthesis of the literature
Social prescribing is a means by which clinical services can link individuals who have psychological, social and/or practical needs with non-clinical services within their local community. There is a lack of empirical evidence investigating whether social prescribing helps such individuals and which interventions are the most effective and accepted by them to address their loneliness. This meta-synthesis aimed to synthesise findings from qualitative studies exploring experiences of people (of any age) who participated in any social prescribing intervention aimed at loneliness and/or social isolation to ascertain whether they felt it helped address loneliness/isolation and the potential mechanisms by which this might occur. We conducted a systematic search of 5 electronic databases and 4 other databases that would yield grey literature in April 2021 to identify qualitative articles on this topic written in English or French. We assessed the quality of the included studies using recognised tools, and synthesised findings using the approach of thematic analysis. We identified 19 records analysed (e.g. journal articles) from 18 studies meeting inclusion criteria. Our analysis identified three themes: (1) increased sense of wellbeing (with six subthemes), (2) factors that engendered an ongoing desire to connect with others, and (3) perceived drawbacks of social prescribing. These themes illustrate the benefits and difficulties people perceive in social prescribing programmes addressing loneliness and social isolation, with an overall balance of more benefits than drawbacks in social prescribing participation. However, given the unhelpful aspects of social prescribing identified by some participants, greater thought should be given to potential harms. Moreover, further qualitative and quantitative research is needed to better understand mechanisms and effectiveness, and how different components of social prescribing might be best matched to individual participants.
BioMed Central
Environmental and health-related research on application and production of rare earth elements under scrutiny
Globalization and Health volume 18, Article number: 86 (2022) Cite this article. Unlike most other commodities, rare earth elements (REEs) are part of a wide range of applications needed for daily life all over the world. These applications range from cell phones to electric vehicles to wind turbines. They are often declared as part of “green technology” and, therefore, often called “green elements”. However, their production and use are not only useful but also risky to the environment and human health, as many studies have shown. Consequently, the range of global research efforts is broad and highly variable, and therefore difficult to capture and assess. Hence, this study aims to assess the global parameters of global research on REE in the context of environment and health (REEeh). In addition to established bibliometric parameters, advanced analyses using market driver and scientific infrastructure values were carried out to provide deep insight into incentives, necessities, and barriers to international research.
BioMed Central
Unmet health care needs: factors predicting satisfaction with health care services among community-dwelling Canadians living with neurological conditions
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1256 (2022) Cite this article. Neurological conditions (NCs) can lead to long-term challenges including functional impairments and limitations to activities of daily living. People with neurological conditions often report unmet health care needs and experience barriers to care. This study aimed to (1) explore the factors predicting patient satisfaction with general health care, hospital, and physician services among Canadians with NCs, (2) examine the association between unmet health care needs and satisfaction with health care services among neurological patients in Canada, and (3) contrast patient satisfaction between physician care and hospital care among Canadians with NCs.
BioMed Central
The WID-CIN test identifies women with, and at risk of, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 and invasive cervical cancer
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 116 (2022) Cite this article. Cervical screening is transitioning from primary cytology to primary human papillomavirus (HPV) testing. HPV testing is highly sensitive but there is currently no high-specificity triage method for colposcopy referral to detect cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 or above (CIN3+) in women positive for high-risk (hr) HPV subtypes. An objective, automatable test that could accurately perform triage, independently of sample heterogeneity and age, is urgently required.
BioMed Central
Parental satisfaction and its associated factors towards neonatal intensive care unit service: a cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1266 (2022) Cite this article. Parental satisfaction is a well-established outcome indicator and tool for assessing a healthcare system’s quality, as well as input for developing strategies for providing acceptable patient care. This study aimed to assess parental satisfaction with neonatal intensive care unit service and its associated factors.
BioMed Central
Role of community pharmacy professionals in child health service provision in Ethiopia: a cross-sectional survey in six cities of Amhara regional state
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1259 (2022) Cite this article. Community pharmacy professionals have great potential to deliver various public health services aimed at improving service access, particularly in countries with a shortage of health professionals. However, little is known about their involvement in child health service provision in Ethiopia.
BioMed Central
Measuring continuity of ambulatory cardiovascular care: a cross-sectional study on the applicability of the Nijmegen Continuity Questionnaire in Germany
Chronic cardiovascular diseases demand continuous care from general practitioners and medical specialists. Especially in fragmented healthcare systems, such as in Germany, a large body of research is devoted to the improvement of care continuity. Meanwhile, measuring continuity of care itself has been a challenge due to the absence of validated instruments. In 2011, the Dutch Nijmegen Continuity Questionnaire (NCQ) was developed and validated to measure continuity of care across care settings from the patients’ perspectives in the Netherlands. Its applicability in other countries and health systems, however, has rarely been tested. We therefore aimed at assessing the applicability of the Nijmegen Continuity Questionnaire to the German health care context.
BioMed Central
Surgical productivity did not suffer despite the states of emergency against the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan: a retrospective observational study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1267 (2022) Cite this article. The purpose of this study is to compute surgical total factor productivity with Malmquist index, and to evaluate the effects of states of emergency against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on its productivity change. We hypothesized that the states of emergency significantly reduced surgical total factor productivity in Japan.
BioMed Central
Padres Preparados, Jóvenes Saludables: intervention impact of a randomized controlled trial on Latino father and adolescent energy balance-related behaviors
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1932 (2022) Cite this article. Studies have shown associations among food and activity behaviors and body weight of Latino fathers and adolescents. However, few Latino father-focused interventions have been designed to improve energy balance-related behaviors (EBRBs) and weight status among early adolescents. Thus, this efficacy study aims to evaluate the Padres Preparados, Jóvenes Saludables (Padres) youth obesity prevention program for positive changes in EBRBs (fruit, vegetable, sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB), sweet/salty snack, and fast-food consumption, physical activity, and screen time) and weight status among low-income Latino fathers and adolescents (10-14 years).
BioMed Central
Household food insecurity and its association with overweight and obesity in children aged 2 to 14 years
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1930 (2022) Cite this article. The objective was to estimate the prevalence of household food insecurity (HFI) depending on sociodemographic factors and its association with lifestyle habits and childhood overweight and obesity. Methods. Data was collected from 1,938 children aged 2 to 14...
BioMed Central
Implementation barriers and enablers of midwifery group practice for vulnerable women: a qualitative study in a tertiary urban Australian health service
Maternity services have limited formalised guidance on planning new services such as midwifery group practice for vulnerable women, for example women with a history of substance abuse (alcohol, tobacco and other drugs), mental health challenges, complex social issues or other vulnerability. Continuity of care through midwifery group practice is mostly restricted to women with low-risk pregnancies and is not universally available to vulnerable women, despite evidence supporting benefits of this model of care for all women. The perception that midwifery group practice for vulnerable women is a high-risk model of care lacking in evidence may have in the past, thwarted implementation planning studies that seek to improve care for these women. We therefore aimed to identify the barriers and enablers that might impact the implementation of a midwifery group practice for vulnerable women.
BioMed Central
The association between dietary glycemic index and cardio-metabolic risk factors in obese individuals
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 114 (2022) Cite this article. The dietary glycemic index (GI) has been introduced as a novel index to elucidate the potential of foods to increase postprandial glucose. According to the limited available data about the association of GI with cardio-metabolic risk factors such as lipid profile, blood glucose markers, and blood pressure in developing countries, the current study was conducted to investigate this association in apparently obese individuals.
BioMed Central
Components of stigma and its impact on maternal and child health service and outcomes: perspective of Akha hill tribe women in Thailand
Maternal and child health (MCH) is crucial to the well-being of mothers and children. Stigma regarding access to MCH services is a major challenge, especially for hill tribe people in Thailand. The study aimed to understand the components of stigma and its impact on MCH service and outcomes including experiences and expectations to address the stigma in perspective of Akha hill tribe women in Thailand.
BioMed Central
iDNA-ABF: multi-scale deep biological language learning model for the interpretable prediction of DNA methylations
Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 219 (2022) Cite this article. In this study, we propose iDNA-ABF, a multi-scale deep biological language learning model that enables the interpretable prediction of DNA methylations based on genomic sequences only. Benchmarking comparisons show that our iDNA-ABF outperforms state-of-the-art methods for different methylation predictions. Importantly, we show the power of deep language learning in capturing both sequential and functional semantics information from background genomes. Moreover, by integrating the interpretable analysis mechanism, we well explain what the model learns, helping us build the mapping from the discovery of important sequential determinants to the in-depth analysis of their biological functions.
BioMed Central
Identification of a novel interaction site between the large hepatitis delta antigen and clathrin that regulates the assembly of genotype III hepatitis delta virus
Virology Journal volume 19, Article number: 163 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatitis delta virus (HDV), a satellite virus of hepatitis B virus (HBV), is a small, defective RNA virus strongly associated with the most severe form of hepatitis and progressive chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Chronic hepatitis D, resulting from HBV/HDV coinfection, is considered to be the most severe form of viral hepatitis and affects 12–20 million people worldwide. Involved in the endocytosis and exocytosis of cellular and viral proteins, clathrin contributes to the pathogenesis and morphogenesis of HDV. Previously, we demonstrated that HDV-I and -II large hepatitis delta antigens (HDAg-L) possess a putative clathrin box that interacts with clathrin heavy chain (CHC) and supports HDV assembly.
BioMed Central
NeRD: a multichannel neural network to predict cellular response of drugs by integrating multidimensional data
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 368 (2022) Cite this article. Considering the heterogeneity of tumors, it is a key issue in precision medicine to predict the drug response of each individual. The accumulation of various types of drug informatics and multi-omics data facilitates the development of efficient models for drug response prediction. However, the selection of high-quality data sources and the design of suitable methods remain a challenge.
BioMed Central
scGWAS: landscape of trait-cell type associations by integrating single-cell transcriptomics-wide and genome-wide association studies
Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 220 (2022) Cite this article. The rapid accumulation of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data presents unique opportunities to decode the genetically mediated cell-type specificity in complex diseases. Here, we develop a new method, scGWAS, which effectively leverages scRNA-seq data to achieve two goals: (1) to infer the cell types in which the disease-associated genes manifest and (2) to construct cellular modules which imply disease-specific activation of different processes.
Comments / 0