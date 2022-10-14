ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Phillies push defending champ Braves to the brink in cathartic blowout, Dodgers-Padres set for Game 3

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.

Friday is shaping up as an unexpectedly busy day of baseball. ALDS Game 2 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians had been scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed to Friday afternoon because of rain in the Bronx. That means a three-game day as the Phillies and Padres return home to host crucial Game 3s against the Braves and Dodgers. In Philadelphia, there's extra intrigue thanks to the return of Spencer Strider, Atlanta's rookie phenom (or one of them) who will take the mound after missing a month with an oblique injury. He will oppose Aaron Nola, the Phillies starter who has been nearly untouchable in recent starts.

Here's the slate:

Game 2: Guardians (Bieber) at Yankees (Cortes) - 1:07 p.m., TBS (Yankees lead series, 1-0)

Game 3: Braves (Strider) at Phillies (Nola) - 4:37 p.m., FS1 (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Dodgers (Gonsolin) at Padres (Snell) - 8:37 p.m., FS1 (Series tied, 1-1)

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports.

Phillies take flight in front of home fans, blast Braves in NLDS Game 3

The Phillies have the defending champion Braves on the brink. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper crushed massive homers in a rollicking third inning, Aaron Nola went six sparkling innings and the Phillies won NLDS Game 3, 9-1. The blowout came in the first postseason game at Citizens Bank Park since 2011.

Hoskins — whose homer sent the Philadelphia crowd into a delirium it never came down from — finished his swing with a bat spike. The barrage chased Braves starter Spencer Strider, the stellar rookie who was making his return from an oblique injury. Then Harper crushed the first pitch from the Atlanta bullpen way, way over the right field fence.

Nola took it from there. After scoreless starts to clinch the Phillies' postseason spot, and then in their wild-card series against St. Louis, Nola kept rolling. The 29-year-old right-hander who had led the Phillies rotation since 2015 quieted the Braves bats. He allowed only one run, and even that was unearned after a pumped Hoskins dropped a throw that would have completed a double play.

The Phillies could close out the Braves and end their bid to repeat in Saturday's Game 4.

Guardians scratch out Game 2 win over Yankees, even up ALDS

Excellent starters Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes Jr. dueled to a draw, and it stayed that way for the full nine innings in the Bronx. But in the 10th, sparked by José Ramírez's dash to third base on a double extended by an error, the Guardians outlasted the Yankees to notch a Game 2 win.

Emmanuel Clase, the Cleveland closer who logged a 1.36 ERA and MLB-best 42 saves this season, pitched 2 1/3 innings to lock down the key win. The Yankees scored on a first-inning, two-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton, but never again.

Cleveland got two bloop singles and a loud double off the bat of Josh Naylor in the 10th inning, logging two runs off Jameson Taillon, the Yankees starter turned playoff relief option.

The Guardians now return home for Games 3 and 4, series tied at one, with a chance at pulling the upset. They will have Triston McKenzie starting Game 3 opposite the Yankees' Luis Severino. After that, the Yankees will turn to Gerrit Cole and Cleveland skipper Terry Francona's options will get interesting. With the rest of the series to be played on consecutive days, the Guardians may have an edge on the Yankees' injury-depleted bullpen.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

Comments / 0

Marietta Daily Journal

Underdog Phillies eliminate Braves in NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series. ...
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3

The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies score: Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper lead Philly to NLCS with series win

The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
Mariners' 18-inning playoff loss was still worth the wait for fans

SEATTLE — One of the things I love about postseason baseball is that they introduce the entire team before each game — the entire team: players, coaches, support staff. This means that when the Seattle Mariners played their first home playoff game in 7,667 days on Saturday, clubhouse assistant Chris DeWitt and head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson and batting practice pitcher Nasusel Cabrera, among others, lined up along the first baseline to have their names announced to a crowd of 47,690 just bursting at the seams with anticipation. It wasn't quite the ovation Luis Castillo or Scott Servais or Cal Raleigh received, but so many of the people who helped to take a team from trivia answer to American League Division Series were cheered by a fan base that was waited patiently — or not patiently, but forced to wait anyway — for 21 years to do so.
