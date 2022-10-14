Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: DC deputy mayor grabs man by throat in gym parking lot
A Washington, D.C. deputy mayor has been charged with assault and battery after he was caught on camera grabbing a man by the throat in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday. Video of the incident shows Chris Geldart, the DC Deputy Mayor for...
12 unexpected New England towns to visit this fall
Plan a fall trip to one of these off-the-beaten-path destinations. Towns like Stowe, Vermont, and North Conway, New Hampshire, receive (well-deserved) accolades each fall season for their incredible fall foliage and many fall activities. But there are plenty of other towns across the region brimming with color and fun. Ahead,...
Victims of Zakim Bridge ride-share crash remembered in Massachusetts and New York
Two women killed in a crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday night are being remembered and honored by friends and family after their deaths. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were killed Saturday when their ride-share vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck. The two women were friends and had attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut together, according to a news report by NBC Boston.
Hartford is getting a $335 million federal courthouse. Here are the three sites in downtown being considered for it.
Three, high profile — and surprising — sites in downtown Hartford are being considered as the location for a new federal courthouse that would replace the nearly 60-year-old Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse on Main Street. The U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees the development of federal buildings, announced the potential sites for the $335 million project ...
Remember ice skating at The Marsh in Somerset? Town officials are working to bring it back
SOMERSET — Sharpen those skates and pray for at least some cold spells this winter. The town is turning back the clock by preparing to return the Somerset Marsh to its ice skating glory. Workers from the town Highway Department this week have cut back reeds and high grasses from the westerly section of the marsh in the town’s north end, across the street from St. Patrick’s Church.
Comments / 0