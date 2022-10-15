ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness

An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
beachconnection.net

Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today

(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county —even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy