Channel 6000
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
columbiagorgenews.com
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oregon using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness
An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Skyline Trail Was The First Trail To Run Along The Peak Of The Cascades In Central Oregon
The first version of the Oregon Skyline Trail ran all the way from Crater Lake to Mount Hood. It was the trail that came before the Pacific Crest Trail, and although it was dubbed the Oregon Skyline Trail, it regularly deviated from the path of the Pacific Crest and went down slopes on both sides of the Cascade crest.
New report analyzes how best to revitalize upper floors in Oregon's historic downtowns
LEBANON, Oregon — Downtown areas across Oregon have been working to revitalize their main streets, even before the pandemic's challenges. As communities restore storefronts and work to attract new business, a new study found there's a big opportunity to breathe new life into downtown regions by making use of the often unused upper floors of buildings.
Oregon 4th: Alek Skarlatos, Val Hoyle in their own words
The race to represent Oregon's 4th District features two well-known candidates, one who became internationally famous in 2015 and the other a familiar presence in state politics for years.
This movie is popular among horror-obsessed Oregonians
Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to determine the most popular horror movie in each state. In Oregon, Midsommar tops the list.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Oregon 5th: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jamie McLeod-Skinner in their own words
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, engineer and attorney, will face Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the November election. Chavez-DeRemer is a former mayor of Happy Valley and a small business owner in health care.
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
The University of Oregon will cover tuition and fees for in-state Indigenous students from any federally recognized tribe
The University of Oregon celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day by announcing a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
southernillinoisnow.com
How a 3rd-party candidate upended Oregon governor’s race and may just spoil Democrats’ streak
(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Oregon has had a Democratic governor for 35 years — but this year’s race could very well break that streak thanks to a potent cocktail of local and national issues but, mostly, because of a boisterous third-party candidate drawing double-digit support from voters. With...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
philomathnews.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county —even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to...
