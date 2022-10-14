Read full article on original website
energynow.ca
Top Operators Report Shows 70% of Canada’s Biggest Oil & Gas Producers Use Pandell Land & Financial Software
Pandell’s comprehensive cloud-based land and financial management software solutions are now the industry standard for Canadian oil and gas producers. Canada’s top producing oil and gas companies will tackle many obstacles this year but for most, finding land and financial management software to support their continued growth won’t be one of them. Analysis of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers shows 42 of the top 60 (or 70%) use Pandell software to manage new land asset acquisitions; land lease administration and right-of-way; joint venture and production accounting; AFE tracking; accounts payable automation; and executive reporting. This high rate of adoption is attributed to Pandell leading the technology shift to cloud-based, software-as-a-service for the oil and gas industry.
energynow.ca
TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline, Analysts Say
The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as smaller gas pipelines with targeted proceeds of as much as C$4 billion ($2.9 billion), RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Kwan said in a note Monday, citing a recent meeting with TC’s Chief Financial Officer Joel Hunter.
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk
Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
energynow.ca
Column: Diesel’s gloomy message for the global economy
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. U.S. inventories of distillate fuel...
energynow.ca
The feds should be cutting taxes, not raising them
This column first appeared in the Financial Post and is now available for reprint. The rising cost of living isn’t an act of God or nature. Politicians are making it worse every day. You can find politicians who are making life more affordable for taxpayers. But those politicians don’t live in Ottawa.
energynow.ca
The Oil Sands Plan to Capture Some Carbon – Here’s What Net Zero (NOT Zero Oil) Looks Like
See more articles and infographics from ENERGYminute HERE. Odd couples makes for great stories. Like Mulder and Scully solving the great paranormal cases of the 90s, a coalition of competing oil companies are working together to solve the great oil sands’ decarbonization problems of the 21st century. The Pathways Alliance just announced the first major project on the path to achieving net zero by 2050.
energynow.ca
Carbon Capture Projects Hit Record, But Would Mitigate Less Than 1% of Emissions – U.S. & Canada Lead the Way
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in development grew to record levels this year on the back of rising carbon prices and government incentives, but would still only mitigate less than 1% of annual emissions, a new report finds.There are now 153 CCS projects in the planning phase, 61 more than this time last year and more than at any time in history, the Melbourne-based Global CCS Institute found in its annual survey of the sector, released today. They would add to the 30 projects currently operating and a further 11 under construction.
energynow.ca
War in Ukraine Accelerates Trudeau’s Energy Transition Away From Fossil Fuels – Trudeau
(Bloomberg) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate, rather than undermine, his country’s efforts to transition away from fossil fuels. Speaking Tuesday at a climate conference in Ottawa, Trudeau said Canada is doing more to “bend the curve” on emissions than any other...
energynow.ca
Commentary: Why Biden Favors Foreign Over American Oil – Michael Shellenberger
Biden today offered U.S. oil producers $70/barrel to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. His aides reportedly offered OPEC $80 last month. President Joe Biden today announced that he would buy oil from U.S. oil companies for $70 per barrel, significantly less than his aides reportedly offered OPEC+. This afternoon President...
energynow.ca
Don’t blame pipeline shortages for Canadian oil price collapse
Canadian heavy crude prices plunged to their biggest discount to futures since 2018 and, this time, the collapse has little to do with a shortage of pipelines. Heavy Western Canadian Select’s discount to West Texas Intermediate widened US$1.50 to US$32.50 a barrel at Hardisty, Alta., last week, the widest since November 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That was just before massive pipeline bottlenecks prompted Alberta’s government to impose production caps on local oil companies. (As of Friday, the spread had closed somewhat to US$29.50.)
Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
An increase in the number of U.S. women working from home since the pandemic has contributed to a mini baby boom, according to a new study that claims the increase in births reversed two years of declining fertility.
energynow.ca
OPEC+ cuts attract funds back to oil market: John Kemp
Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 47 million barrels of petroleum-related futures and options in the week to Oct. 11. Purchases came after OPEC+ announced on Oct. 5 the group would reduce its combined output target by 2 million barrels per day from November. They followed...
energynow.ca
EIA U.S. Drilling Productivity Report – October 2022 – View or Download the Report
The EIA ha just published its monthly drilling productivity report. You can download the entire report here or view it below: DOWNLOAD REPORT.
energynow.ca
Help Us Save Alberta’s Energy Sector | Join Alex Epstein Live in Calgary Oct 28th
You may have noticed that your energy bill continues to increase each month. In fact, if you were to compare your current bills to those of 3 years ago, you would notice that the prices have likely doubled. Energy prices are skyrocketing globally and are expected to increase by 100%...
