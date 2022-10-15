ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

All the cheap mattress deals for a comfortable night’s sleep for less

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep and in the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they can’t sleep without – worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.But one sure-fire way to have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed setup, and although we aren’t in a popular sales period, there are still some great discounts to be had to help you get your hands on a mattress for less.According to the Sleep Council,...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

This Editor-Loved and Budget-Friendly Dutch Oven Is Now Even More Affordable (It’s Discounted for Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dutch ovens are cookware VIPs in our eyes — the kitchen workhorse is a must-have item for novice and pro chefs alike, and there are very few pieces that can do it all quite like a good Dutch oven can, from searing and browning proteins and caramelizing veggies to slow-cooking a stew.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

This men’s bathrobe is nearly half the price as you’ll find on Amazon

During Deal Days, our biggest sale of the season and our version of Prime Days, we’ve got offers primed to top what you’ll find on Amazon, and that extends to the DudeRobe Luxury Men’s Hooded Bathrobe. This modern twist on a classic at-home look typically costs $148 but is currently available at only $80.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Tried the Kitchen Towels Our Editors Can’t Stop Raving About — and They’re Worth the Hype (and on Sale on Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have been drastically trying to cut back on paper towels for more than a year now, which means that I rely on my kitchen towels more than ever before. I use them to wipe down counters and clean surfaces, transfer hot pans, pat vegetables dry, layer between pans to keep them scratch free, pick up lids to get a whiff of my bubbling sauce, cover my KitchenAid when it’s not in use, wipe down the steaming nozzle of my coffee maker, and even wrap my loaves of bread, since I have yet to buy a bread box. Last fall, I even gifted a loaf of banana bread to my neighbor in a kitchen towel when I couldn’t find a big enough box.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry

One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
LIFESTYLE
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Refresh Your Space With a New Rug From Rugs USA

Need a new rug to tie the room together? Or maybe you want something to help protect your feet from the cold floor this winter. Whatever you want a new rug for, make sure you take advantage of Rugs USA's sale going on now. This weekend only, Rugs USA is having a Fall Blowout Sale, where you can save up to 75% off select rugs. And if you use the code SAVEMORE at checkout you can save an additional $50 off of orders above $250 or save $150 off orders above $500. With over 3,000 rugs to choose from, you're bound to find something to fit your space. But hurry, these offers only last until Oct. 10.
SHOPPING
E! News

Koolaburra Extra 25% Off Sale: Score Cozy Looks Starting at $45

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Hitting the road? Don’t leave home without these big Amazon Prime Early Access savings on luggage sets, carry-ons, and accessories from Samsonite, American Tourister, adidas, and Fossil

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Once a traveler, always a traveler. Whether it’s been a while since you last took to the open road or you’re...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Cuddle up in the 10 best faux fur blankets to keep cozy in winter 2022

There’s really nothing better than a cozy blanket in the winter, hot cocoa and a fireplace optional. It’s the picture of winter warmth, with the star of the show being a plush knit or throw blanket. Many have a blanket in every room, from the bedroom to the guest room, and then a throw over every sofa and chair in the rest of the home.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
FACEBOOK

Comments / 0

Community Policy