Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Similac Recalls Some 2-Ounce Ready-to-Feed Infant Formula Due to Packaging Defect

Abbott has voluntarily recalled a small percentage of ready-made bottles and liquid feeding products because some may have caps or seals that aren’t closed properly. Check your cabinets, cupboards and diaper bags. Similac is voluntarily recalling certain 2-ounce ready-to-feed formula bottles and other liquid feeding products for babies and children because some have been found with defective seals and caps, the company said.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list

Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil

The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Yes, there is a cheese recall due to the risk of listeria

In late September, more than 60 meat products were recalled for listeria concerns, federal food safety and health officials announced. Now, some people are wondering if they should also throw out their favorite brand of cheese for the same reason. Google search data over the last week show people are searching for information about a cheese recall due to a listeria outbreak.
