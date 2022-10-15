Indonesia is looking towards partially blocking social media to prevent the spread of hoaxes after violence in the capital, Jakarta, following the announcement of official election results. According to the country’s chief security, Wiranto the move seeks to avoid further provocation and the spreading of fake news throughout the community. Sadly, six people were killed in the unrest that gripped parts of Jakarta on Tuesday night after the election commission confirmed that President Joko Widodo had won last month’s election. The government primarily restricted the use of WhatsApp and Instagram with many reporting difficulties sending multimedia messages via WhatsApp, which is one of the country’s most popular chat apps, and posting content to Facebook. The hashtag #instagramdown is trending among the country’s Twitter users due to problems accessing the Facebook-owned photo app. Facebook — which operates both WhatsApp and Instagram — didn’t explicitly confirm the blockages, but it did say it has been in communication with the Indonesian government.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO