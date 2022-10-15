Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Ye Is Acquiring Parler, the Self-Proclaimed "Uncancelable" Conservative Social Media Platform
The man who famously stated that former President George W. Bush “doesn’t care about Black people” during a Hurricane Katrina relief telecast in 2005 is continuing his conservative shift by buying one of the world’s most far-right social media platforms. After accusing Meta and Twitter of...
Spanish misinformation: Americano media creates Radio Libre, cartoonist fights misinfo
The latest on misinformation and disinformation on Spanish-language radio and social media this campaign season.
Big Tech Remains Unchecked on Election "Misinformation"
Big Tech promises to crack down on so-called "misinformation" and "disinformation" ahead of the midterm elections, but critics argue it's 2020 all over again. Google whistleblower Robert Epstein thinks this year could be even worse. "Some of these manipulations can easily shift 20 percent or more of undecided voters without...
How CNN’s Buyout Will Change Media and the American People
According to recent studies, more people are getting their news from digital sources, such as social media, on their smartphones. However, an estimated 40 percent of people still get their information from television. The post How CNN’s Buyout Will Change Media and the American People appeared first on NewsOne.
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Alex Jones’ Downfall Could Spell the End for the Disinformation Business Model
Try to imagine having a young child die in a horrific mass shooting. Now, imagine spending a decade being attacked and mocked by a mob of nutjobs who claim your child never even existed. These people show up at your home, demanding to see your now-murdered child. Some even go so far as to make rape threats and desecrate your baby’s grave.All of these things happened in real life. And responsibility for all of those horrors that came after the massacre can be attributed to the repeated actions of one man: Alex Jones.This week, we began to see a glimmer...
itechpost.com
Donald Trump's Truth Social App is Now Available in the Google Play Store
Truth Social goes live on Google Play Store as the Donald Trump-backed application clears content moderation concerns. After months of back and forth, Google finally approves of Trump's Truth Social roll out in its Play Store, Engadget reports. Truth Social Raises Content Concerns. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the...
TechRadar
Government blocking of social media highlights the power of VPN services
Indonesia is looking towards partially blocking social media to prevent the spread of hoaxes after violence in the capital, Jakarta, following the announcement of official election results. According to the country’s chief security, Wiranto the move seeks to avoid further provocation and the spreading of fake news throughout the community. Sadly, six people were killed in the unrest that gripped parts of Jakarta on Tuesday night after the election commission confirmed that President Joko Widodo had won last month’s election. The government primarily restricted the use of WhatsApp and Instagram with many reporting difficulties sending multimedia messages via WhatsApp, which is one of the country’s most popular chat apps, and posting content to Facebook. The hashtag #instagramdown is trending among the country’s Twitter users due to problems accessing the Facebook-owned photo app. Facebook — which operates both WhatsApp and Instagram — didn’t explicitly confirm the blockages, but it did say it has been in communication with the Indonesian government.
Black Women Are Disappearing From Social Media — Including Me. Here's Why.
"We help everyone be great — our jobs, our partners, our families back home. We take care of everyone. ... We’re tired of being so damn helpful — for free."
Trump's Truth Social app is officially on the Google Play Store after complying with moderation rules
Donald Trump's social-media app Truth Social is live on the Google Play Store. Google blocked its submission from the store in August for violating moderation guidelines. The app launched earlier this year, and Trump has touted it as a free-speech alternative to Twitter. Former President Donald Trump's social-media app Truth...
Gizmodo
RIP Facebook Instant Articles: 2015-2023
Meta’s finally shutting down its Instant Articles service after seven years of dutifully serving up fast news and meandering listicles. The departure marks the clearest sign yet of Meta’s pivot towards video and away from hard news. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the move in an email to Gizmodo...
Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled
Ye is now the owner of far-right social media platform. The post Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Twitter Preparing To Tackle Misinformation With Birdwatch Ahead Of US Midterms — But Is It Missing A Beat Globally?
Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher, highlighted how false narratives are spread on Twitter Inc. TWTR, saying that the social media platform “is still a great place to spread misinformation" and target audiences outside the U.S. What Happened: Wong tweeted about the geographical limitations of Birdwatch, Twitter's community-driven program...
After being locked out of Twitter, Ye set to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was locked out of Twitter for antisemitic posts. Now he's set to buy a platform where he'll be uncensored.
TechRadar
Belarus protests: VPNs prove their worth once again
Belarus stands accused of recently cutting off the internet access for its citizens and, worryingly, tried to pass it off as an accident or meddling by foreign powers. The internet blackouts began to be reported during the country’s recent presidential election and have seemingly continued, meaning that protesters have been unable to post footage of violent clashes with riot police. Analysts at NetBlocks, (a digital rights advocacy group) were responsible for getting to the truth of the matter after careful monitoring of the various outages.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence leads a New Political Party
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is now paving the way to a new political party in Denmark run by a robot. Named as ‘The Synthetic Party’, and headed by Leader Lars, a chat bot, the political party seems to be one of a first kind in the planet’s history.
The floundering of GB News and Talk TV reveals a dark truth about the mainstream media
It couldn’t have happened to a nicer channel. GB News, it appears, has lost half its value since it launched last year. Shareholder Discovery sold its stake in the channel in August, with accounts lodged after the sale showing that its 25% share of the company, bought initially for £20m, was offloaded for just £8m. One of the buyers, Vote Leave backer Sir Paul Marshall, said of his participation in the new funding round: “As investors we’re proud of what GB News is doing for media plurality in the UK, bringing fresh perspectives to the national conversation.” One of the channel’s “fresh perspectives” on the coronavirus vaccine is currently being investigated by media regulator Ofcom.
BBC
Alex Jones: 'Moment of reckoning' for Infowars conspiracist
"The money you donate does not go to these people. It goes to fight this fraud." Those were the words of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones broadcasting live from his studio as a court in Connecticut ordered him to pay $965m (£869m) in damages for pushing the false theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
Gizmodo
Is Every Website That Plays Videos Breaking An '80s Privacy Law?
In 1987, Ronald Reagan nominated Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. Bork was an extreme, hard-line conservative whose views included the idea that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because he believed there was no constitutional right to privacy whatsoever. In response, a Washington, DC video store leaked a list of his movie rentals, which included films like A Day At the Races and The Man Who Knew Too Much. It was nothing salacious, but Republicans were furious. Bork’s nomination was rejected.
LAW・
Comments / 0