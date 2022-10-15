Read full article on original website
West Virginia receiving $1.7M for adult mental health program
The state of West Virginia is receiving around $1.7 million in federal funding over five years for a behavioral health program treating adults with serious mental illness.
The Recorddelta
Theta Xi aid in community clean up at Buckhannon City Park
BUCKHANNON — The Kappa Tau Chapter of Theta Xi Fraternity continues to help the community by beautifying the Buckhannon City Park. The brothers of the chapter arrived at the Buckhannon City Park around noon on Friday, October 7, 2022, along with Chip Allen, Alumni of Theta Xi. The brothers grabbed their rakes and shovels in preparation to pick up around the area.
West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
Metro News
Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
Wapiti in the Mountain State
Randy Kelley lives with an elk herd. Hardly a day goes by that he and his staff in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) aren’t doing something with an elk. Surveying habitat, tracking one with satellite GPS, replacing tracking collars, or any one of a hundred tasks that go with growing the newest elk herd in the eastern United States. Kelley has been the project leader since its start in 2015.
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
WTRF
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Dalton Auvil
BUCKHANNON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Soccer senior goalie Dalton Auvil took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
Motorcyclist killed in Preston County collision
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline
My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
West Virginia to see first snow of the Fall season on Tuesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the first big blast of cold air makes its way down towards the Ohio Valley, we also will see our first chance for snowflakes since back in April. The Set Up: A big dip in the Jetstream is allowing cold air that normally sits over Northern Canada, to move on […]
Comments / 0