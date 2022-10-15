ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

The Recorddelta

Theta Xi aid in community clean up at Buckhannon City Park

BUCKHANNON — The Kappa Tau Chapter of Theta Xi Fraternity continues to help the community by beautifying the Buckhannon City Park. The brothers of the chapter arrived at the Buckhannon City Park around noon on Friday, October 7, 2022, along with Chip Allen, Alumni of Theta Xi. The brothers grabbed their rakes and shovels in preparation to pick up around the area.
BUCKHANNON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Wapiti in the Mountain State

Randy Kelley lives with an elk herd. Hardly a day goes by that he and his staff in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) aren’t doing something with an elk. Surveying habitat, tracking one with satellite GPS, replacing tracking collars, or any one of a hundred tasks that go with growing the newest elk herd in the eastern United States. Kelley has been the project leader since its start in 2015.
ANIMALS
WTRF

West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
OHIO STATE
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Dalton Auvil

BUCKHANNON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Soccer senior goalie Dalton Auvil took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
RELIGION
wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline

My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV

