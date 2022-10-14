BUCKHANNON — Brian Allen Large, age 26 of Buckhannon, has been charged with Burglary after breaking into multiple homes on Brushy Fork Road. According to the criminal complaint filed by Upshur County Sherriff Deputy Cole Bender, the incidents occurred on Saturday, October 8. The criminal complaint revealed that Deputy Bender responded to a call about someone entering their residence without permission on Brushy Fork Road. The victim shared that she woke up and found a man lying on the floor next to the couch her daughter was sleeping on. She described him as tall, skinny and blonde. The victim was unsure how the defendant entered the home, as she believed the door was locked and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO