CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 18, 2022, there are currently 876 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,479 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from McDowell County and a 94-year old female from Kanawha County.

