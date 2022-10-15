ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Are Warriors Favorites Entering New Season?

With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Agree to 4-Year, $82.5M Contract Extension

The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Latest NBA Opening-Week Rumors and Buzz

The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly upon us, with plenty of rumors and buzz already hitting our timelines. It's time to set the record straight before we get into real basketball, however, figuring out which reports are truly accurate and which are just players and teams telling us what they want us to hear.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Is the NBA Really Rigged for Richest Teams? The Numbers May Surprise You

Another Golden State Warriors title is disheartening, at least to teams that look at the Warriors' $170.3 million tax bill for the 2021-22 season and think, "I can't compete with that." Now, the franchise is doubling down with extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Golden State's payroll could reach...
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate

The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
NBA

