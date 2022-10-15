Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
Anonymous NBA Scout Warned LeBron James And The Lakers About Lack Of Chemistry: "Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Dennis Schröder Together Is Oil And Vinegar And Oil.”
An Eastern Conference scout had warned the franchise and its superstar about some of the additions.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook (hamstring) leaves preseason finale
Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook exited the Lakers’ preseason finale against the host Sacramento Kings in the first quarter
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
Westbrook injures hamstring in Lakers' preseason finale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night. Coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie, Westbrook entered midway through the first...
NBA Insider Reveals That The Lakers Originally Wanted To Move Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schroder
The Lakers wanted to trade Russell Westbrook before acquring Dennis Schroder.
New York Knicks Waive 3 Players
On Saturday, the New York Knicks waived James Akinjo, Jalen Harris, and DaQuan Jeffries.
BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested
According to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ, Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight has been arrested.
2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Are Warriors Favorites Entering New Season?
With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
Windhorst on D'Angelo Russell Contract Extension: 'I Have Not Heard Any Discussion'
It does not appear the Minnesota Timberwolves are in any hurry to sign D'Angelo Russell to a contract extension. "I have not heard any discussion about (D'Angelo Russell) getting an extension," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Scoop w/ Doogie podcast. Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News responded to Windhorst...
Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Agree to 4-Year, $82.5M Contract Extension
The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
Buying or Selling Latest NBA Opening-Week Rumors and Buzz
The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly upon us, with plenty of rumors and buzz already hitting our timelines. It's time to set the record straight before we get into real basketball, however, figuring out which reports are truly accurate and which are just players and teams telling us what they want us to hear.
3 Instant Reactions to Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Contract Extensions with Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have signed Andrew Wiggins to a massive extension that ties him to the team for the next five seasons, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski. That news followed a report from Wojnarowski that the Warriors and Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension.
Is the NBA Really Rigged for Richest Teams? The Numbers May Surprise You
Another Golden State Warriors title is disheartening, at least to teams that look at the Warriors' $170.3 million tax bill for the 2021-22 season and think, "I can't compete with that." Now, the franchise is doubling down with extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Golden State's payroll could reach...
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Announces He's Undergoing Treatment for Kidney Failure
Former NBA star Nate Robinson announced Saturday that he is undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure, an ailment he has been dealing with for the last four years, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Robinson said in a statement that he decided to share his story because he wants...
Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate
The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
