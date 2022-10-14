Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration, David Foster and Katharine McPhee to Perform Live
The City of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee has announced details of this year’s Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration as the spirit of the season returns next month on Thursday, November 17th beginning at 5 p.m. In what has become a holiday tradition, thousands will gather on...
Ask Chris: The Fate of the Coins Tossed Into Disneyland Fountains
Email any of your burning questions about Los Angeles to askchris@lamag.com The post Ask Chris: The Fate of the Coins Tossed Into Disneyland Fountains appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
johnnyjet.com
The Family-Friendly California Attraction You’ve Never Heard of But Need to Visit
momsla.com
The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats
Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
Eater
A Duo of Upscale Restaurants Bring Sushi, Steak, and NFTs to the South Bay
The Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse empire is expanding into Manhattan Beach, with both restaurants opening side-by-side in a chic new space this Friday, October 21. The two chains are part of the two-decades-old Innovative Dining Group, now with six Sushi Roku locations and three Boa steakhouses under its umbrella of restaurants. Diners can expect from Sushi Roku the upscale sashimi and izakaya-style offerings that have made it popular. At BOA Steakhouse, there will be dry-aged and A5 Japanese wagyu steaks.
City Hall ‘higher up’ daughter bullies asian kid off weho pool squad.
Mio Watanabe, her husband and their three children live on Kings Road. They are one of a handful of Japanese-speaking residents in West Hollywood. “We love West Hollywood,” Mio says in her heavy accent. Shu is the eldest son and Ray is the youngest son and a sister...
Doughbrik’s Pizza Getting Closer to Opening in West Hollywood
The restaurant is owned by YouTuber David Dobrik and Ilya Fedorovich
Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $15 million
Have an extra $15 million to spare? You could own the Hidden Hills home of late legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.
foodgressing.com
Winter Fest OC 2022 – Southern California’s largest winter festival
Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun!. Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more...
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
Vin Scully’s Los Angeles mansion listed for sale at $15 million
If you have an extra $15 million lying around, you can be the next owner of a lovely mansion up in Hidden Hills that used to be the home of Los Angeles Dodgers great Vin Scully. According to TMZ, the mansion is set to hit the market this week. Considering the property’s selling price, prospective buyers can expect nothing but opulence and comfort in it.
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
archeroracle.org
My 5 favorite bakeries in Los Angeles
Have you wondered what a cake in the shape of a giant donut would look like? Have you looked for the perfect gift for a friend that’s a little too obsessed with baking? Or have you been wanting to get your dog a personalized birthday cake? I definitely have, and finding these things at various bakeries has become one of my most entertaining (and delicious) hobbies. Here is the list of my five favorite bakeries I’ve visited across Los Angeles when looking for desserts beyond the classics.
Eater
Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf
Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
SFGate
Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?
LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
