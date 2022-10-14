MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County School of Technology History and English Departments recently collaborated with the local Morristown museum, Macculloch Hall. The interdisciplinary lesson centered around the essential question, “How does the past shape our future?” Macculloch Hall provided the teachers with copies of primary sources that are housed at the museum. Sources included an original letter written by General George Washington to Robert Morris (1777) and Thomas Nast’s cartoon, Uncle Sam’s Thanksgiving Dinner (1869).

