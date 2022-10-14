Educational Technology Services is excited to welcome the newest member to our IS&T family, Shannon Muramoto. Shannon holds a B.A. in Mathematics and M.S. Ed. in Secondary Education with an emphasis in mathematics from California State University, Fullerton. She is a National Board Certified teacher and has over 10 years of teaching Mathematics in a K-12 public school. She has served on technology committees, as department chair, teacher tech lead, and advisor for several campus clubs.

ORANGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO