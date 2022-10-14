ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cultural Appreciation, Appropriation or Assimilation?

Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the Fish Interfaith Center welcomed anti-racism educator Manpreet Kalra and TEDx speaker Vishavjit Singh as part of Wilkinson’s Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies series. The discussion, moderated by Rev. Dr. Gail Stearns, explored Sikh identity in the United States, and how racial, cultural, and ethnic biases should be confronted in today’s society.
Welcoming our New Instructional Technologist

Educational Technology Services is excited to welcome the newest member to our IS&T family, Shannon Muramoto. Shannon holds a B.A. in Mathematics and M.S. Ed. in Secondary Education with an emphasis in mathematics from California State University, Fullerton. She is a National Board Certified teacher and has over 10 years of teaching Mathematics in a K-12 public school. She has served on technology committees, as department chair, teacher tech lead, and advisor for several campus clubs.
The Santa Ana Unified School District’s “Grow Your Own” Initiative with Special Education Teacher Program at Chapman University

Chapman University’s Attallah College of Educational Studies is proud to partner with the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD) to launch the “Grow Your Own” Special Education Teacher Program. The initiative allows SAUSD classified employees to pursue a master’s degree and a teacher credential at Chapman University, with zero out-of-pocket cost*.
Adobe Stock and Substance Are Now Included in the Creative Cloud Suite

As an Adobe Creative Campus, Chapman University is part of a select group of colleges and universities shaping the future of digital literacy within global higher education. As a Creative Campus, Chapman University recognizes the value of teaching digital skills. We actively focus on them to help students succeed in the classroom and gain an edge in the modern competitive workplace.
Coffee with a Cop: Oct. 25

Orange Police Officers will be on campus Oct. 25 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Attallah Piazza to meet and take photos with faculty, staff and students. The department’s officers will bring vehicles and coffee. Get Ready: Open Enrollment for Your 2023 Benefits is Coming Soon. About Open Enrollment...
Get Ready: Open Enrollment for Your 2023 Benefits is Coming Soon

Open Enrollment is your once-a-year opportunity to review and make changes to your benefit elections without a qualifying event, so don’t miss out. Enroll or re-enroll in a flexible spending account (FSA) Elect or modify your health savings account (HSA) employee contributions. Add or drop eligible family members from...
39th Chapman Athletics Night of Champions Hall of Fame Inductees

Since its inception in 1980, the Chapman Athletics Hall of Fame has celebrated the long-standing tradition of sports excellence at Chapman. This year’s honorees were inducted at the annual Night of Champions on October 14, and a plaque was unveiled along Gray Victory Way at halftime during Saturday’s football game.
