ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say

An increase in the number of U.S. women working from home since the pandemic has contributed to a mini baby boom, according to a new study that claims the increase in births reversed two years of declining fertility.
Leader Telegram

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight -- with surprising results. “They started spawning...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy