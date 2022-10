UFC 280 might be the deepest card the promotion has put on so far this year -- as it features essential fights in two of the best divisions: lightweight and bantamweight. In the main event, the vacant UFC lightweight title will be decided in a bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and dominant contender Islam Makhachev, who is trying to bring the title back to Dagestan like his coach and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC ・ 4 HOURS AGO