COLO, Iowa — Colo-NESCO High School sophomore Christian Oswalt died while driving to school this week at just 16-years-old, but his football teammates made sure his legacy of positivity would be remembered on the field. The Royals wore Oswalt’s uniform number, 2, on their helmets for their last game of the year Friday night. Additionally, […]

ROYAL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO