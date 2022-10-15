Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness
An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crowd of 300 gathers for Central Oregon’s Walk to End Alzheimers
Alzheimers is relentless, but so are we. That was the message at the Central Oregon Walk to End Alzheimers on Sunday. More than 300 people gathered at Riverbend Park in Bend to support the cause, honor their loved ones and raise awareness. The Alzheimers Association holds 600 walks nationally each...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Madras Police Chief resigns
Police Chief Tanner Stanfill resigns after 22 years with Madras Police Department The following is a press release from the city of Madras. Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 16-23
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 16-23. Prairie Drive Road Closure (La Pine Area) – A road closure will be occurring on Prairie Drive for railroad crossing work. Traffic Information – Prairie Drive between US 97 and Huntington Road...
KTVZ
Highway 20 temporary 45 mph speed zone goes into effect Friday between Tumalo and Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary reduced speed zone of 45 mph is coming to U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo, starting Friday. The reduction will take place between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. Speeds are being reduced to help keep ODOT crews safe while working along the...
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
cohaitungchi.com
50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples
Looking for Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples?. You are reading: Things to do in bend oregon for couples | 50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples. Being one of the best places in the USA for a mountain getaway, it is the perfect place to go for an adventurous couple who love activity.
KTVZ
Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies
A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
KTVZ
Bend Brewing Company plans makeover; interior remodel coming soon
Bend Brewing Company is going to undergo some changes. The business is planning a remodel starting Oct. 24. The remodel will last for two months, and the new interior should be open for Christmas and New Year's. Plans include redoing the bar, all of the seating area, a new entrance door and flooring. While construction is happening inside, there'll be a beer hall outdoors, with a heated tent housing a large LED screen for all the big games.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slow down! New speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend, Tumalo starts Friday
Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week
After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville house fire leaves two children dead
A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation
Two people were killed in a crash that prompted an extended closure of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The post Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage
TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Trapped fish in Deschutes River need your help. Here’s how to sign up.
With water levels dropping this time of year, it’s also the time where local conservationist rescue fish — and they need your help. On the Upper Deschutes River, there is a side channel near Lava Island where fish get trapped. Dozens of volunteers help scoop up fish and take them in buckets to the main stream of the river.
Comments / 2