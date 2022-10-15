ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness

An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Crowd of 300 gathers for Central Oregon’s Walk to End Alzheimers

Alzheimers is relentless, but so are we. That was the message at the Central Oregon Walk to End Alzheimers on Sunday. More than 300 people gathered at Riverbend Park in Bend to support the cause, honor their loved ones and raise awareness. The Alzheimers Association holds 600 walks nationally each...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras Police Chief resigns

Police Chief Tanner Stanfill resigns after 22 years with Madras Police Department The following is a press release from the city of Madras. Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cohaitungchi.com

50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples

Looking for Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples?. You are reading: Things to do in bend oregon for couples | 50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples. Being one of the best places in the USA for a mountain getaway, it is the perfect place to go for an adventurous couple who love activity.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies

A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend Brewing Company plans makeover; interior remodel coming soon

Bend Brewing Company is going to undergo some changes. The business is planning a remodel starting Oct. 24. The remodel will last for two months, and the new interior should be open for Christmas and New Year's. Plans include redoing the bar, all of the seating area, a new entrance door and flooring. While construction is happening inside, there'll be a beer hall outdoors, with a heated tent housing a large LED screen for all the big games.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week

After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Prineville house fire leaves two children dead

A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

