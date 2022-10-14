Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he’s looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas’ NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned to return Sunday at home against Detroit. Whether Cooper Rush’s first failing grade as Prescott’s fill-in changes the urgency is difficult to say, just as it’s hard to know if Prescott would have returned from the fractured right thumb earlier if Rush hadn’t won his first four starts. Regardless, the Cowboys (4-2) are now in third place in the division, trailing the undefeated Eagles and one-loss New York Giants.
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 6 vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers will have star edge rusher Rashan Gary available on Sunday against the New York Jets. Despite being listed as questionable with a toe injury, Gary is officially active and will play in Week 6. It’s a big boost to a defense that needs to bounce back...
6 standouts from Packers' 27-10 loss to the Jets
The Green Bay Packers aren’t ready to hit the panic button, but things are looking pretty dim after the last two performances. Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets has put the Packers at 3-3 to start the season, with back-to-back losses to Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson. Wilson completed just 10 passes for 110 yards in Week 6, so Green Bay’s defense fixed one problem only to highlight another.
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 3-2 and coming off a disappointing loss in London against the Giants. The Jets are 3-2 and coming off a blowout win over the Dolphins for their second consecutive win. Follow along all day for updates.
Yardbarker
Packers Elevate WR Juwann Winfree, Place OLB Tipa Galeai On IR
Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve. The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Packers’...
Packers.com
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' loss to Jets
GREEN BAY – The Packers struggled in all three phases and left Lambeau Field on Sunday with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. 1. It's soul-searching time. So little went right as the Packers dropped their second straight game, falling to 3-3, that Head Coach Matt LaFleur is putting everything on the table to examine, from game-planning to personnel to decision-making.
