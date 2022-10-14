Elizabethtown College recognized alumnus with the Niko Antonellos ’13 Distinguished Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award for 2022. Presented on behalf of the College and the Etown Alumni Association by Executive Director of College Engagement Mark Clapper ’96 during Homecoming and Family Weekend, the honor is reserved for a graduate who, within 10 years of graduation, has demonstrated noteworthy and distinctive achievements, strong evidence of effective leadership, and the College’s spirit and legacy of using education as a foundation from which to serve others.

