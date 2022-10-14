ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
etown.edu

Exceptional Internship Experience Leading to Valuable Opportunities for Elizabethtown College Biotechnology Major

An exceptional summer internship experience at the University of Pennsylvania continues to pay dividends for Elizabethtown College Biotechnology major Kimberly Manning, whose work was selected for presentation at the. Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists (ABRCMS) at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Nov. 9 to 12. Manning...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
etown.edu

Antonellos Presented with Distinguished Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award During Homecoming Celebration

Elizabethtown College recognized alumnus with the Niko Antonellos ’13 Distinguished Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award for 2022. Presented on behalf of the College and the Etown Alumni Association by Executive Director of College Engagement Mark Clapper ’96 during Homecoming and Family Weekend, the honor is reserved for a graduate who, within 10 years of graduation, has demonstrated noteworthy and distinctive achievements, strong evidence of effective leadership, and the College’s spirit and legacy of using education as a foundation from which to serve others.
etown.edu

Bender Honored by Elizabethtown College Chemistry and Biochemistry Department with Outstanding Alumni Award

Elizabethtown College’s Chemistry and Biochemistry Department presented alumnus Bill Bender ‘87, Ph.D. with the Oscar F. Stambaugh Outstanding Alumni Award. Bender was recognized during a celebration over Homecoming and Family Weekend. The accolade is presented to a graduate of Etown in recognition of distinguished professional contributions in chemistry...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy