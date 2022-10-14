Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022:. •8:27 a.m. Officers investigated a Non-Injury private property accident in the 1000 block W. 8th St., Wellington. •9:21 a.m. Officers took a lost or stolen tag report in the 200 block N. C St., Wellington. •10:10 a.m....
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington structure fire at 2102 E. Harvey causes $10,000 in damages
Sumner Newscow report — There was a residential structure fire in Wellington at 2102 E. Harvey on Tuesday at 6:29 p.m. There were no injuries. Upon arrival, Wellington firefighters found a one-story modular home with fire showing through the exterior of the front of the home. Crews began extinguishing the exterior of the home around the enclosure of the fireplace flue.
sumnernewscow.com
Edna Lou Shamblin, 84, Wellington: Dec. 5, 1937 – Oct. 14, 2022
Edna Lou Shamblin, of Wellington went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi – St Joe in Wichita at the age of 84. Edna was born the daughter of Charles and Anna (Collins) Barrett on December 5, 1937, in Independence. On December...
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Court Docket: Oct. 18 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
sumnernewscow.com
Campsites at Wellington Lake must be vacated by Oct. 29 except for Old West and Shade
Sumner Newscow report — It is that time of the year when the camping season ends and the waterfowl season approaches. Campsites must be vacated by October 29 except for Old West and Shade, which will remain open until January 31, 2023. Electricity will be cut off to the closed campsites for the winter.
sumnernewscow.com
Belle Plaine man accused of driving tractor into party goers, striking 2 women
Sumner Newscow report — Zackary O’Gorman, born in 1983, of Belle Plaine, is facing three felony and two misdemeanor charges after being accused of plowing a John Deere tractor into a group of partygoers on Sunday. While attending a party at 705 E. Whitetail Drive southwest of Belle...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week: Smidgen, the cat
Smidgen is an elegant tuxedo around a year and a half old. He has been at the shelter for 288 days! He loves people, other pets, and gazing out of the window. Do you have some attention to give this sweet boy and a cozy window that needs a cat? Smidgen is your guy! Everyone needs a black cat, especially for Halloween!
sumnernewscow.com
Jacob Brown to have hearing on Oct. 27 for 2nd degree murder charge
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Jacob Brown, 66, of Wellington, charged with murder in the second degree in the killing of his son Dustin Brown, is scheduled for a Sumner County District Court hearing with judge William Mott residing on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Brown was charged...
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner Newscow weekly poll: The Scarecrow People’s Choice Contest
Please choose three of your favorite scarecrows from the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Lightpole Contes for the Sumner Newscow People’s Choice award. The pictures of the nominees are below. Because there were 23 entrees, that was too many for the poll. So we whittled it down to 10...
