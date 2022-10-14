ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Wellington structure fire at 2102 E. Harvey causes $10,000 in damages

Sumner Newscow report — There was a residential structure fire in Wellington at 2102 E. Harvey on Tuesday at 6:29 p.m. There were no injuries. Upon arrival, Wellington firefighters found a one-story modular home with fire showing through the exterior of the front of the home. Crews began extinguishing the exterior of the home around the enclosure of the fireplace flue.
Sumner County Court Docket: Oct. 18 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week: Smidgen, the cat

Smidgen is an elegant tuxedo around a year and a half old. He has been at the shelter for 288 days! He loves people, other pets, and gazing out of the window. Do you have some attention to give this sweet boy and a cozy window that needs a cat? Smidgen is your guy! Everyone needs a black cat, especially for Halloween!
Jacob Brown to have hearing on Oct. 27 for 2nd degree murder charge

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Jacob Brown, 66, of Wellington, charged with murder in the second degree in the killing of his son Dustin Brown, is scheduled for a Sumner County District Court hearing with judge William Mott residing on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Brown was charged...
Sumner Newscow weekly poll: The Scarecrow People’s Choice Contest

Please choose three of your favorite scarecrows from the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Lightpole Contes for the Sumner Newscow People’s Choice award. The pictures of the nominees are below. Because there were 23 entrees, that was too many for the poll. So we whittled it down to 10...
