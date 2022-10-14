NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Primary care providers who care for patients with COPD in rural clinics in the Midwest U.S. identified several barriers to delivering evidence-based care. “There are rural-urban disparities in COPD outcomes. Previous research has shown that patients in rural vs. urban areas have different outcomes in terms of mortality, hospitalizations and even prevalence of COPD,” Arianne K. Baldomero, MD, MS, assistant professor in pulmonary, allergy, critical care and sleep medicine at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System and University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, told Healio.

3 DAYS AGO