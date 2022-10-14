Read full article on original website
Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
Patients with IPF who experience in-hospital cardiac arrest face increased mortality rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis appeared associated with increased mortality rates and worse outcomes among in-hospital cardiac arrest survivors, according to study results presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting. “We know that in-hospital cardiac arrest is a major event that can have major mortality and morbidity in any...
Men, younger patients less likely to be screened for lung cancer
From 2015 to 2019, most patients who were screened for lung cancer met 2013 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force criteria, but men, younger patients and those who previously smoked were less likely to be screened, a recent study found. The now-outdated 2013 USPSTF guidance recommended annual lung cancer screening (LCS)...
Menopausal hormone therapy may protect against adhesive capsulitis
Women who did not receive menopausal hormone therapy had greater odds of developing adhesive capsulitis compared with those on HT, according to preliminary study results presented at the North American Menopause Society annual meeting. “We know that estrogen plays an important role in the musculoskeletal system; stimulating new bone formation,...
Angiotensin receptor blocker therapy associated with decreased incidence of epilepsy
Patients with hypertension who received angiotensin receptor blocking therapy had a significant decrease in incidence of epilepsy, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. Arterial hypertension is associated with an increased incidence of epilepsy, but results from recent studies suggest angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy could inhibit epileptic seizures, Corinna Doege, MD, of the department of pediatric neurology at Central Hospital Bremen in Germany, and colleagues reported.
Top in cardiology: Esports and arrhythmia risk; sleep apnea in patients with heart failure
In a recent study, video games were found to be a trigger for arrhythmic conditions in children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis. According to researchers, gaming “can pose a significant arrhythmic risk; it can be lethal in children with predisposing (but often previously unrecognized) arrhythmic conditions.” It was the top story in cardiology last week.
FDA clears low-profile sheath for placement of heart pump during high-risk PCI
Abiomed announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its low-profile sheath for percutaneous placement of its mechanical circulatory support device used in high-risk patients undergoing PCI. The sheath (Impella Low Profile Sheath) is designed for use with the Impella CP with SmartAssist mechanical circulatory support system, which is approved...
Research aims to spare children from painful adverse effects of chemotherapy
Survival rates for pediatric cancers have improved dramatically during the past 50 years. According to American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for children with cancer has risen from 58% in the mid-1970s to 85% today. However, many of these children live with immediate and late adverse effects of cancer...
Access to early surgery may differ among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries
CHICAGO — Results presented at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting showed access to early surgery may not be equal among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries. “Our results raise concerns with regard to ethical access to care based on race and age,” Ali Moghaddamjou, MD, said in...
D-cycloserine enhances TMS treatment for depression
NMDA-receptor partial agonist D-cycloserine enhanced transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment outcomes in those with major depressive disorder, researchers reported. The antidepressant effects of transcranial magnetic simulation for major depressive disorder (MDD) are thought to depend on synaptic plasticity, Jaeden Cole, BSc, of the department of psychiatry at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and colleagues wrote in JAMA Psychiatry.
Barriers impact COPD management in rural US clinics; tailored interventions may help
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Primary care providers who care for patients with COPD in rural clinics in the Midwest U.S. identified several barriers to delivering evidence-based care. “There are rural-urban disparities in COPD outcomes. Previous research has shown that patients in rural vs. urban areas have different outcomes in terms of mortality, hospitalizations and even prevalence of COPD,” Arianne K. Baldomero, MD, MS, assistant professor in pulmonary, allergy, critical care and sleep medicine at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System and University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, told Healio.
No link between subclinical hypothyroidism, major depressive disorder among adolescents
Adolescents with subclinical hypothyroidism do not have an increased risk for major depressive disorder compared with those with normal thyroid function, according to a study published in Thyroid. “The directional relationship between subclinical hypothyroidism and prospective major depressive disorder risk has not yet been studied in adolescents in epidemiological studies,”...
No increases in hospital-acquired VRE bloodstream infections seen after screening ceased
In Alberta, Canada, the rate of hospital-acquired vancomycin-resistant enterococci bloodstream infections remained consistent regardless of patient risk, even in units that changed or discontinued screening protocols, according to a study. “Based on recommendations from the Canadian Consensus Development Conference on Surveillance and Screening for Antimicrobial Resistant Organisms, new vancomycin-resistant enterococci...
FDA clears noninvasive AI-powered coronary anatomy, plaque analyses
HeartFlow announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance on two new noninvasive artificial intelligence-powered coronary artery anatomy and plaque analyses based on coronary CT angiography. The new coronary artery anatomy (RoadMap) and plaque analyses provide physicians with comprehensive and actionable data on plaque characteristics and volume in all major coronary...
Physical Therapy Awareness Month shines light on therapy for patients with osteoarthritis
October is Physical Therapy Awareness month, and the role of physical therapy in the management of rheumatic diseases, specifically osteoarthritis, is being highlighted in research as well as on social media. Social media posts from Regions Stroke and Neuroscience Hospital, in Nigeria, and Tristate Arthritis and Rheumatology, in Kentucky, illustrate...
Environmental pollutant exposure linked to higher IBS incidence in California residents
Particulate matter and toxic release exposure correlated with a higher incidence of irritable bowel syndrome among a subset of California residents, according to data published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “An epidemiological shift in gastrointestinal diseases is underway. The overall incidences of disorders of gut-brain interaction, inflammatory bowel disease and...
Q&A: Telemedicine program halves time to fertility treatment
A telemedicine program at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia halved patients’ time from initial visit for fertility care to receipt of treatment, data published in NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery showed. The average time to fertility treatment decreased from 97 to 41 days, enabling Penn Medicine to provide fertility...
Age, other factors linked to delays in melanoma diagnosis
GENEVA — Factors such as age and comorbidities appeared associated with longer time to melanoma diagnosis, according to study results presented at World Cancer Congress. The diagnostic interval exceeded 1 month for about half of patients analyzed and approached 5 months for 10% of patients. Rationale and methods. “The...
Buprenorphine treatment gaps linked to increased overdose risk, higher care spending
Nonadherence to treatment with buprenorphine is associated with an increased risk of opioid overdose as well as increased spending for health care among Medicare participants, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. “Previous research has found that at least 80% adherence to buprenorphine is needed to reduce the risk...
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
