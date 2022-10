The following students have been named to the 2022 Summer Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours. From Etna: Laxmi DhungyelAndrei GalevSydney Tatum ...

PATASKALA, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO