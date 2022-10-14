Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Does Trick-or-Treating Better Than Minnesota
Halloween is headed our way later this month and given the day of the week on which it falls this year, I'm wondering if my home state of Wisconsin does Trick-or-Treating better than Minnesota. Having lived in the Land of 10,000 Lakes now for over a decade, I'm pretty well...
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island
As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
You Won’t Believe Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings
(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota
The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Minnesota DNR urging residents to conserve water amid extreme drought
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off the driest September on record for much of the state, the Twin Cities metro area has spent the last two weeks under an extreme drought. "This is the driest I've ever seen it," said Linda Spallino who was visiting Minnehaha Regional Park. The...
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MinnPost poll: DFLer Walz has slight edge over GOP’s Jensen in close Minnesota governor’s race
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of stories MinnPost plans this week about the Embold Research poll. The race for governor of Minnesota remains close, but incumbent Tim Walz has increased a narrow lead over challenger Scott Jensen in the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. The DFLer...
kscj.com
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS CONTINUE IN IOWA
PETE HILDRETH OF THE IOWA D-N-R GAVE THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION AN UPDATE ON RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS THIS WEEK. HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBER OF MOUNTAIN LIONS IN IOWA IS STILL VERY SMALL. MTLION1 OC………IN IOWA” :11. HE SAYS THE ANIMALS ARE CAPABLE OF MOVING LONG...
Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey
49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’
As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
