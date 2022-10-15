ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett

By ROB MAADDI
 2 days ago
Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who was flagged for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

960 The Ref

Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Eagles closed out another familiar outcome — their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week — with a recognizable tune: “Dancing On My Own.” Yes, the Eagles borrowed the signature anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies that they've blasted in the clubhouse on their way toward a spot in the National League Championship Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
960 The Ref

Falcons down 49ers, get back to .500

Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Falcons beat the 49ers 28-14 Sunday in Atlanta. Mariota completed his first 13 passes as the Falcons improve to 3-3 on the season. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
ATLANTA, GA
