Bedford, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan

Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.
Atlanta News

Fall Into Fun at Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Fall Fest, Oct. 22

FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 18, 2022) – Tanger Outlets Fort Worth will host its inaugural Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon – 3 p.m. near the fountain and Polo Ralph Lauren. Sponsored by The Landing at 2EightySeven, the festive event will feature seasonal activities, including games, prizes, balloon creations and a strolling musician. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume to take selfies in a seasonal pumpkin photo vignette and compete in the costume contest. Furry friends can also join in the costumed fun with their own pup parade and costume contest.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police searching for 11-year-old last seen exiting school bus

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old named Audrey who got off her school bus but never made it home. She was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Audrey was wearing a pink shirt and a jean skirt. If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call (940) 349.8181. 
DENTON, TX
WFAA

CLEAR ALERT issued for man missing out of Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has been issuing a CLEAR Alert to help find a man that went missing in Bedford. Police say 32-year-old Thomas Toussaint at about 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. He was on the 2300 block L Don Dodson Drive before he went missing.
BEDFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

WATCH: Inside look at Arlington eatery Breakfast Brothers

BREAKFAST BROTHERS SPONSORED CONTENT — Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show ‘In the Kitchen’ gives us a sneak peek into what happens in the world of cooking and feeding the soul of every family. We got a chance to sample some of the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX

