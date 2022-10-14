Read full article on original website
Updated metrics show over one million cases of COVID in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,504 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days. In the 31 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,04,651 confirmed cases of the disease.
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Herald-Journal
Maughan, Eric L.
Eric L. Maughan, 77, of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully on the morning of October 13, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Murray and Connie Maughan and his brother, Michael. The family takes much comfort in knowing that this joyous reunion included Eric's father-in-law, Arthur Rhees. Eric was born in Logan, on November 5, 1944. While growing up, Eric enjoyed playing all sports. He attended Logan High and earned six varsity letters, receiving all-state honors for two consecutive years in football. He then led Utah State University in rushing as a junior and in total offense as a senior. He was a tailback. He married his sweetheart, Beth Rhees, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple and graduated from Utah State University in 1967. They have five children Dani (Tim) Crompton, Niquel (Jon) Mineer, Eric (Lori) Maughan, Erin (Cache) Elzinga, and Kate (Justin) Kallias. He has 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Eric was a committed husband and a loving father and grandfather. Eric valued hard work and he had grit. He was a beloved high school coach and later became a successful commercial concrete contractor. Eric enjoyed farming, a passion he shared with his father-in-law. He had particular interests in horses and beef cattle. He loved the land, the animals, and the challenges that came with farm life. Eric had a testimony of his Savior. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served many callings within the church. He and Beth completed a two-year service mission and served in the Ogden Temple together. He spent his life serving and loving those around him. He is survived by his wife, his children, and his sisters, Pam Souza-Williams, Carolyn Cooper, and sister-in-law Carolyn R. Maughan. Many thanks to Bishop James Whitlock of the Pleasant View First Ward, and the staff at Enhabit Home Health for their tender care of Eric. Eric's graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 18th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net . Arrangements are by Allen-Hall Mortuary, Logan.
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
Herald-Journal
USU basketball: Aggie women picked to finish at bottom of MW
There is only one way the Aggies can go when it comes to women’s basketball. That is if you go off preseason predictions. The Mountain West Conference released its preseason poll earlier this week and Utah State was tabbed to finish last. That’s right No. 11.
KSLTV
Utah man arrested for allegedly threating to bomb a Catholic school in Washington
LAYTON, Utah — A 28-year-old Utah man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb an out-of-state elementary school, police say. Cesar Olveda, 28, was booked into the Davis County Jail for a felony charge of threatening terrorism with a weapon on Friday, according to arrest documents. Layton Police received...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies aiming for first winning streak of season
There were several reasons Utah State was able to capture its first ever Mountain West championship a year ago, but arguably none were more important than the team's ability to play some of its best football away from home. The Aggies won all eight of their games away from the...
Centerville community helping family raise funds for boy's service dog
One Utah family is on a mission to help their son who has Down syndrome, and their community is stepping up to help them.
Gephardt Daily
Logan City firefighters knock down grass fire
LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City firefighters knocked down a grass fire Saturday. “Engine 70, Engine 72, Brush 70, and Battalion 70 responded to a grass fire in the area of 700 North and 350 West in Logan,” says a post issued Saturday afternoon.
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
KSLTV
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
National experts make their picks: Is Utah beating USC really that bold of a prediction?
No. 20 Utah hosts No. 7 USC in a game critical to the Pac-12 race. Who do national experts think will win? Also, what do they think will happen between BYU and Arkansas, as well as Utah State at Colorado State?
KSLTV
Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood
LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
Herald-Journal
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision at local intersection
A bicyclist is fighting for his life at a Utah hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run crash south of Preston, Idaho State Police said. The incident at South State Street and East 4800 South was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Mustangs blank Grizzlies, advance to semifinals
HYRUM – It took a little longer than the coach wanted for the Mustangs to find the back of the net Saturday afternoon in a 4A state quarterfinal game against region foe Logan. But when top-seeded and defending 4A state champion Mountain Crest did start scoring, it was hard...
Watch: Wyoming Couple Gored by a Buck in Their Driveway
A doorbell camera caught a grisly encounter between an Evanston, Wyoming couple, their three dogs, and a startled mule deer buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. The footage starts when Wanda Kaynor steps outside on her way to her car, waking the buck up from a nap in the shade on their driveway. At first, it just stands there staring at her, but then their small dog runs at the buck, which lowers its antlers and charges. The buck corners the dog up against the front right tire of the Kaynors’ Toyota.
WATCH: Idiot Parents Put Child’s Life In Danger
We just posted a video, yesterday, of a Wyoming woman getting stabbed by a buck - RIGHT IN THE BELLY! She has multiple holes in her gut that she is hospitalized for. The very next day I see this video of a young girl feeding some bucks on a trail.
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
