Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii

Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: Halloween and other October events happening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Outrigger Sponsors Honolulu Pride Parade

Outrigger has been part of the fabric of Hawaii for the last 75 years. The company was born in Hawaii and the Outrigger Way is to care for their hosts, their guests and their place. The corporate compass was created in part by Dr. George Kanahele and helps guide the company values – including supporting events like the upcoming pride parade. This is why they are now a large sponsor of this year’s event. The Waikiki Beachcomber will be the headquarters for the KHON2 correspondence for the Honolulu pride parade. Monica Salter, VP Global Communications & Social Responsibility, joined us there to talk all about the partnership and the hotel.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s adorable new residents: a family of fennec foxes!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents: Adorable fennec foxes named Moana, Aukai and Vaitea!. Zoo officials said Moana, the female fennec fox, and Aukai, the male, arrived from Oklahoma on April 22 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Moana and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, the rise of inflation and fears of an upcoming recession, Oahu’s industrial real estate market continues to flourish. Commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii said in its most recent industrial market report that there are just 61 available spaces...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Spill The Tea Cafe Offers A Safe Space for Teens Seeking Therapy￼

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local teen mental health center, Spill The Tea Cafe is providing high school students a safe location to seek therapy with Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison. Located in Ward, Spill The Tea cafe has become a safe space for LGBTQ+ teens to dealing with...
HONOLULU, HI

