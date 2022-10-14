Outrigger has been part of the fabric of Hawaii for the last 75 years. The company was born in Hawaii and the Outrigger Way is to care for their hosts, their guests and their place. The corporate compass was created in part by Dr. George Kanahele and helps guide the company values – including supporting events like the upcoming pride parade. This is why they are now a large sponsor of this year’s event. The Waikiki Beachcomber will be the headquarters for the KHON2 correspondence for the Honolulu pride parade. Monica Salter, VP Global Communications & Social Responsibility, joined us there to talk all about the partnership and the hotel.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO