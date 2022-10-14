Read full article on original website
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
KITV.com
Get spooked at a local haunted drive-through and help out a good cause
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Are you feeling daring this spooky season?. Habilitat is returning this Halloween season to bring you "The Aftermath", a haunted drive-through at the Aloha Stadium.
KITV.com
Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor
WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii
Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
LIST: Halloween and other October events happening
HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
KHON2
Outrigger Sponsors Honolulu Pride Parade
Outrigger has been part of the fabric of Hawaii for the last 75 years. The company was born in Hawaii and the Outrigger Way is to care for their hosts, their guests and their place. The corporate compass was created in part by Dr. George Kanahele and helps guide the company values – including supporting events like the upcoming pride parade. This is why they are now a large sponsor of this year’s event. The Waikiki Beachcomber will be the headquarters for the KHON2 correspondence for the Honolulu pride parade. Monica Salter, VP Global Communications & Social Responsibility, joined us there to talk all about the partnership and the hotel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s adorable new residents: a family of fennec foxes!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents: Adorable fennec foxes named Moana, Aukai and Vaitea!. Zoo officials said Moana, the female fennec fox, and Aukai, the male, arrived from Oklahoma on April 22 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Moana and...
Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
Structure fire shuts down Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are responding to a structure fire on Kapiolani Boulevard. According to the Honolulu Police Department, they have closed the road in both directions between Piikoi and Pensacola streets.
These desserts are back at Leonard’s Bakery!
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard’s Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
KHON2
The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
KITV.com
Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, the rise of inflation and fears of an upcoming recession, Oahu’s industrial real estate market continues to flourish. Commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii said in its most recent industrial market report that there are just 61 available spaces...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mark your calendars: Popular Honolulu City Lights event set to ring in holiday season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit because the popular Honolulu City Lights event is officially returning this year!. The city announced Thursday that the 38th annual event will be happening at Honolulu Hale. The month-long event kicks off Dec. 3 with a jam-packed...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
KHON2
Spill The Tea Cafe Offers A Safe Space for Teens Seeking Therapy￼
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local teen mental health center, Spill The Tea Cafe is providing high school students a safe location to seek therapy with Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison. Located in Ward, Spill The Tea cafe has become a safe space for LGBTQ+ teens to dealing with...
Dezeen
Studio Gang completes Hawaii skyscraper with sugar cane-informed facade
Chicago-based Studio Gang has completed a residential tower in Hawaii called Kō'ula with an undulating facade that takes cues from local ecology. Kō'ula, which means "red sugar cane" in native Hawaiian, is a local plant with a twisting structure that became a major influence on the facade of the tower.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
