Unearthing a past crime: Educators: Camden man lynched in 1892

Editor’s note: The following is the first of a two-part story on the Oct. 1, 1892 lynching by a white mob of Joe Barco, a Camden County Black man accused of rape and murder. The second part will be published in our Tuesday edition.

Joe Barco surely heard the taunts outside the jail that October night.

Son of a former slave, Barco probably couldn’t read newspapers, but he must have heard the tales of Black men pulled from their cells and executed by mobs, the hushed whispers of grisly torture and bristling ropes. He knew they would soon come for him.

That Saturday night, they did: a vengeful crowd in Camden hanged Barco, an 18-year-old Black man, from a tree less than a mile from the jail, mutilated him and riddled his body with gunshots.

Barco was lynched Oct. 1, 1892, for allegedly raping and murdering a young white woman. Maggie Sanderlin, 19, was savagely hacked to death just the day before with a garden hoe in broad daylight in Shiloh. It is the only documented lynching in Camden County and the surrounding area.

“I was shocked when I heard about it,” says Daniel Broadnax, who can trace his ancestry to Joe Barco’s family. “But then I know the history of the country.”

Broadnax, 26, grew up in nearby Currituck County and now lives in Georgia.

“This story needs to be told because this kind of thing keeps happening today,” he says. “The world repeats itself.”

Today, few people in Camden know of the Barco lynching, but 130 years later, questions about it still linger.

“No one wants to talk about this, you know,” says Alex Leary, a Camden County historian. “But it’s still history.”

According to lore, Leary says the mob killed Barco just down N.C. Highway 343, past a busy intersection, beyond the Duck-Thru, Camden High School and a cluster of towering grain silos, across the railroad tracks. It happened in what is now a patch of scraggly bushes and a graveyard of pine tree stumps.

“Some old guy told me the tree that they hanged him from was right there,” Leary says, pointing to the spot. “You used to be able to see it. But it’s gone now.”

Leary and Brian Forehand founded the Camden County Heritage Museum in 2017, and work as volunteers. Their ancestors moved to the area in the 18th century, and their families knew of the lynching. But they don’t remember them talking much about it.

Both men grew up and still live in Shiloh, one of the first settled parts of the county, where corn and soybeans grow along sprouting subdivisions, and tangled cedar swamps snake out into the rust-colored Pasquotank River.

Joe Barco and Maggie Sanderlin also grew up in Shiloh. Sanderlin died there.

In softening early autumn light, Maggie Sanderlin stepped out that Friday morning, Sept. 30, to pick peas in what was said to be unusually cool weather. According to newspaper reports, she went to the garden behind her farmhouse at about 9 a.m. Her husband, Mark, 24, was reported to be traveling away from home. Her older brother, Samuel Torksey, was living with her and her husband. The Norfolk Weekly Landmark newspaper noted Torksey was sick in bed that day.

Sanderlin had already lived a difficult life. Orphaned at 14, she married Mark two years later, in 1889. The couple had no children, according to public records. The Landmark described the young woman as “small and frail.”

No one saw her after she left her house that morning. According to The Landmark, Sanderlin’s ill brother said he was not alarmed when she didn’t return home, because she told him she was going to visit a neighbor. Sanderlin’s husband discovered her missing by 5 p.m. and found her body with the aid of neighbors.

The Weekly Economist newspaper in Elizabeth City reported Sanderlin’s clothes had been torn off and she had suffered a gash to her neck. She had three gashes to her head and her skull was crushed, according to The Landmark. The murder weapon, a bloody hoe broken into three pieces, was found nearby, according to the newspaper, along with Sanderlin’s bonnet “half-filled with picked peas.”

The search for a suspect moved rapidly, apparently focused on only one person. “Suspicion was at once directed at Barco, who “was employed nearby and was of notoriously bad character,” reported The Weekly Economist.

Early that evening, within hours of the discovery of Sanderlin’s body, sheriff’s deputies arrested Barco during services at his church. The Roanoke Beacon in Plymouth, said Barco was praying at the “mourner’s bench.”

After arresting Barco, deputies found evidence that convinced them he was guilty. Some newspapers said officers found bloody clothing at his home; others reported the blood-stained clothing was located at the scene; another said it was found in an outhouse. None of the news reports identify any eyewitness who saw Barco on the Sanderlin property the day of the murder.

We know little about Barco because of poor records kept on African Americans at the time, and because he died so young. Based on the research of brothers David and Greg Leatherwood, who trace their ancestry to the Barco family and who have published several books on its history, Joe was the son of George Barco, a former slave. Barco had five siblings and like his father, probably worked on farms.

According to more than one news report, after being arrested Barco confessed to assaulting a young Black girl weeks before.

Census records show Barco and his family lived on property next to Sanderlin’s aunt in Shiloh, making it likely she knew him.

It is not clear why many believed Sanderlin had been sexually assaulted. One of the first accounts, from The Weekly Economist, said Sanderlin “was outraged,” a term then sometimes used to describe rape.

Although there is no Camden public record that shows Barco was charged with rape, the state of North Carolina evidently believed so. The 1895 North Carolina Report of the Attorney General lists the Camden lynching and cites the offense as “rape.”

The significance of alleged sexual assault of a white woman by a Black man in the Jim Crow South cannot be overstated. Nearly a quarter of documented African American lynching victims were accused of sexual assault, according to the 2015 “Lynching in America” report by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, second only to murder (nearly 30 percent).

This southern sentiment to fiercely guard the virtue of white women persisted for decades. In 1955, two white Mississippi men tortured and murdered Black 14-year-old Emmett Till for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

The accusation of rape alone may have cost Joe Barco his life.

In part 2 of this series, the murder investigation quickly turns into a mob execution.

Chuck Martin and Donna Corbo are retired Currituck County educators who began researching the murder of Maggie Sanderlin and lynching of Joe Barco in 2019. Their investigation continues. To share information about the murder of Sanderlin or the lynching of Barco, email joebarcolynching@gmail.com.